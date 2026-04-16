Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian David Sealy

David Sealy practices what he calls “old school authentic, unfiltered and honest” comedy, shaped by legends like Redd Foxx, Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy, and Dave Chappelle. With The Corner Comedy Club in Toronto as his home base, his breakout moment came at the Porcupine Dante Club in Timmins, where he delivered his first 25-minute set to 400 people and had the entire room laughing from beginning to end.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Old School Authentic, Unfiltered and Honest

Who are some of your influences?

Redd Fox, Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Eddie Murphy

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Dave Chappelle

What is your pre-show ritual?

I show up early, smoke some weed, and just hang out and catch the Vibe of the Room.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Outside of The Corner Comedy Club in Toronto, thats My Home Base.

The Porcupine Dante Club in Timmins has been one of my favourite places to have performed.

I performed my first 25 min set for a Crowd of 400 people and had the whole room laughing from beginning to end.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I’m Really Proud of my joke about being a Proud Father Of A Gay Kid.

As well as being able to be Open, Honest and Authentic, it’s a joke that seems to hit without harm.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Going to Clubs and Open Mics is always a great way to catch new Comics.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Toronto has it all, from Legal Weed on every corner, at least 5 different kinds of pink eye and a Hockey Team that’s been practicing social distancing with the Stanley Cup

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Ben Albert, Gee Gateegah, Harvasp Katow, Alex DeWitt, Hannah Veldhoen