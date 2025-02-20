Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto-based Comedian Gerry Hodges

Gerry Hodges is a Toronto-based comedian who began his comedy career after meeting Paul Ash at Ginger’s Tavern, where he was given an immediate chance to perform. Known for his tongue-in-cheek humor and unpredictable style that combines old-school stand-up with offbeat wit, Gerry has enjoyed career highlights such as opening for Doug Stanhope and performing at the Finger Lakes Comedy Festival. Catch Gerry producing You’ll Do, a Valentine’s-themed show at SOCAP on February 13, or performing at the Great Canadian Comedy Festival this May.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Old stand-up with a bit of tongue-in-cheek, a touch of ‘way out there’, a dash of ‘I got it now’ & a pinch of ‘…yeah…’

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Richard Jeni (Platypus Man), Frankie Pace (America`s Funnies People Winner), Alonzo Bodden (Last Comic Standing Winner) & Pablo Francisco (MAD TV)

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Me, Simon King (Winnipeg Comedy Fest), Tracey MacDonald (CBS Star Search winner) & Mitch Hedberg (Comedy Central & That 70s Show)

What is your pre-show ritual?

Listening to Metal, Rock or Swing Music (Noise Therapy, Offspring, Disturbed or Cherry Poppin` Daddies)

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Deep Dive (Ithaca N.Y.), it was my 1st gig in the U.S.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

You`ll have to check my clips online

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

In person and Youtube

Tell us a joke about your city.

What’s the difference between a Toronto Maple Leaf fan and a Born Again Christian?

Legitimate Hope

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I’ll be at the Great Canadian Comedy Festival in Toronto (May 5-8th). Tickets for both shows are available on eventbrite.ca

Where can we follow you?

After my shows?! … OH! you meant my socials, here they are:

Instagram | Tiktok | Facebook | Website

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Ray Powers