Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Dave Merheje

Meet Toronto’s own Dave Merheje, a comedian who brings contagious energy and a fresh perspective to the stage. With sharp wit and relatable humour, he turns everyday life into a comedy goldmine. Merheje’s animated delivery and knack for finding the funny in the ordinary make for an unforgettable comedic experience. We had the chance to catch up with him to discuss schwarma shops and his one-of-a-kind sense of humour.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Personal. I try to talk about stuff from my experiences. Stream of consciousness

Who are some of your influences?

Richard Pryor, Kevin Hart

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Richard Pryor

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Nathan Macintosh

What is your pre-show ritual?

I guess I listen to certain music on the way to the venues. Mostly Hip-hop

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Toronto, because I spent most of my years doing comedy there.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I do a bit about my Dad dressing up as Santa. But really anything about my family who I love very much.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Seeing live shows.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Windsor is where I grew up, so I do a bit about how many shawarma shops there are. Shawarmas are so popular there. For context, a Tim Horton’s got shut down, but not the shawarma shops.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Sometimes I Think About Dying a movie I am co-starring with Daisy Ridley will be in theatres in 2024.

Where can we follow you?

Website

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Arthur Simeon