Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Clif Knight

Toronto Comedian Clif Knight blends personal stories about assimilating into Canadian culture with a Caribbean twist. Influenced by greats like Richard Pryor and George Carlin, he now enjoys comedians like Preacher Lawson and Mike Birbiglia. His favourite performance was at Just For Laughs Zoofest in Montreal, where the intimate atmosphere made for an unforgettable show.

How would you describe your comedy style?

My style is a very silly take on my own life and observations. The way that I had to assimilate into Canadian culture as an adult immigrant, and stories with Caribbean twist.

Who are some of your influences?

Richard Pryor and George Carlin were two of my biggest early influences. Then I grew to love Martin Lawrence, Brian Regan and even Hannibal Buress.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

No matter what he was doing, Eddie Murphy would always have me rolling on the ground laughing.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Right now I am loving Preacher Lawson, Mike Birbiglia and Sheng Wang.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I always have a glass of water and do a little stretch and dance before heading on stage to limber up and be prepared to get a bit physical.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

My favourite place I performed was at the Just For Laughs Zoofest show at Cafe Cleopatra. The audience was there just for me and my friends and basically every bit could not go wrong. It was electric and the stage was not too big but had an expansive feeling that had no equal.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I have a joke about the song from Lion King ‘Hakuna Matata’ which is from a real story that I embellished a bit but I am proud of it because it’s very short but one of the punchiest jokes I’ve ever written.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I tend to listen to podcasts to find out about new comics/specials/albums.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Toronto had a mayor who resigned after having an affair with one of his staffers, which is really wrong but it got me thinking what John Tory’s bedroom talk is like.

Is he like “We’re gonna finish this Eglinton Crosstown!” or is he more like “Girl I’mma tear you up like the Gardiner!” and then proceeds to never do it?

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I’ll be performing at The Theatre Centre’s annual Comedy is Art festival on October 24 alongside Bita Joudaki, Danish Anwar, Foad HP, Lou Laurence, and Nathan Hare for my locally-focused new show Heat Wave Comedy.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Sashka DC!