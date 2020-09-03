A chat with Toronto comedian Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll

Our latest featured local comedian has a new album out this month as well as being apart of The Amazing Gayl Pile, which just released season 5 on CBC Gem. Get to know Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll.

How would you describe your comedy style?

To quote comedian Adam Christie, “Rodrigo is like a kid’s birthday party on cocaine”

Who are some of your influences?

I think whatever was on TV from 1988-2008.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

I was The Mask for halloween 3 years in a row….so…..The Mask? I was also obsessed with Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer too. Phil Hartman and Jim Carrey are definitely part of my personality now. And I think there’s a dash of Chris Farley in there.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

I have a new favourite every week. But at the moment, I’m really lovin’ Sam Burns’ album ‘bing bing’. Natalie Norman is one of my favourite’s too. I’ve seen her many times live and she always kills me.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Comedy Bar has to be the best place to perform. You could do three shows in one night if you go back and forth from room to room. And the audience’s are always great.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I loved going to live shows throughout the week and watching new comics get up on stage, but with everything changing, I’m finding listening to full albums is the way to go.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Season 5 of The Amazing Gayl Pile is out and I couldn’t be more proud of this whole team. I’m lucky to have been part of this beautifully messed up show. Brooks and Morgan wrote a hilarious script and you should see how much fun we have bringing it to life. Can’t wait for you to watch on CBC Gem.

I’m coming out with an album in early September called Fog and Lasers 2. I got to write a bunch of funny songs with the best musicians and comics in Canada. Rich Knox, Al Val, Feurd Ian Robertson Moore, Jill Harris, Chris Robinson, Alex St.Kitts, Anh Phung, Morgan Waters, Nick Rose and many more! It’ll be available on Apple Music and Spotify.

Where can we follow you?

On instagram, @rodontheinternet

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Hisham Kelati is someone you should all know about. Follow him on instagram @hishamkelati

TELL US A JOKE:

Is that dog smiling?