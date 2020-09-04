“Five Minutes With” Singer/Songwriter, Rapper and Producer Rosh Grove

Toronto’s own Rosh Grove is an R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, known for his reflective and smooth approach to music. He is an unapologetic and artistic dreamer writing about the realities of life, love and relationships.

Previously known as R.T.B. The Writer, Rosh began writing and producing at age 11. Since then, he has evolved into a unique artist, combining various genres to convey messages of hope, love, and determination. He has created 3 full-length projects and performed at various venues throughout the city of Toronto. Grove is also an actor and has appeared in Theatre various productions including Osia (Toronto Fringe Festival) and Asylum (CanStage).

With his most recent release WEAKDAYS, Rosh gives listeners an insightful look into love and relationships through thoughtful lyricism and vocal delivery. As a songwriter, this is something he ensures to keep at the core of his music, while also incorporating themes of inclusivity and positivity. Rosh is definitely an emerging force to be reckoned, and certainly has the potential to become Canada’s next big musical sensation.

Name: Rosh Grove

Genre: R&B, Pop, Hip-Hop/Rap

Founded: 2011

# of Albums: 3

Latest Release: WEAKDAYS

Latest Single: WEAKDAYS: Friday Vibes (Lowkey, Gotta Leh Go, Run & Gun)

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant

Harlem Underground. Best soul food in the city.

Favourite band as a teenager:

It’s a tie between Limp Bizkit and Linkin Park

Favourite band now:

Alexisonfire/Tegan & Sara

Guilty Pleasure Song:

A Thousand Miles by Vanessa Carlton (everyone’s favourite, no cap)

Live Show Ritual:

Honey & Lemon tea, a brief prayer, and a LeBron style hand shake with those closest

Favourite local artist:

Amber J

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Pasta from Terroni. There is no competition with it, that pasta is the best anywhere!

Queen or College St?

Queen Street most definitely. Always lively and something going on.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park for sho. There’s so much to do, and many places to relax and chill.

EP or LP?

LP most definitely. The more fire, the better.

Early bird or night owl?

I’m definitely a hybrid. Late nights usually turn into early mornings.

Road or studio?

Studio. It’s nice to have a constant that allows creativity to flow freely.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti 100%

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Website

Any shows or albums coming up?

WEAKDAYS: Saturday Vibes, part 3 of the WEAKDAYS album series, will be coming in August. Follow my IG for all updates and never miss a thing