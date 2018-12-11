“Five Minutes With” Toronto Folk Musician Alexandra Babiak

Alexandra Babiak is a singer songwriter from Toronto, Ontario. Her songs are reflective and have an ethereal quality to them. Her songs are a thoughtful glimpse into her memories, losses and desires. It all unfolds as if in a dream. Alexandra’s cinematic, invitational narrative melodies creep under your skin- whispering lyrics that are endlessly relatable. Her musical narratives explore caves of loss and grief with rare openness.

Name: Alexandra Babiak

Genre: Folk

Founded: 2013

# of Albums: one EP and one album (as of January 2019)

Latest Release: My debut single “Crazy For You” was released on December 7th.

Latest Single:

Latest Video:

Favourite Restaurant:

Vesuvio Pizzeria in the Junction

Favourite band as a teenager:

Against Me! and the Strokes

Favourite band now:

Molly Burch

Guilty Pleasure Song:

No guilt. I love “God is a Woman” by Ariana Grande

Live Show Ritual:

I like to do a vocal warm-up, meditate, and do crossword puzzles to relax/get in the zone.

Favourite local artist:

Long Branch and Alvvays

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Nachos from Sneaky Dees

Queen or College St?

Neither, I’m a west-ender, I like Dundas West/Roncy

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park for sure.

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

I’m a night owl

Road or studio?

Writing on the road

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Swiss Chalet Festive Special

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | Twitter

Any shows or albums coming up?

My album “Impatiens” comes out January 18th, 2019

Shows:

-January 11th, 2019 @Dakota Tavern

-January 19th, 2019 @ Unit 2- this is my album release show!!