“Five Minutes With” Toronto Folk Musician Alexandra Babiak

Alexandra Babiak is a singer songwriter from Toronto, Ontario. Her songs are reflective and have an ethereal quality to them. Her songs are a thoughtful glimpse into her memories, losses and desires. It all unfolds as if in a dream. Alexandra’s cinematic, invitational narrative melodies creep under your skin- whispering lyrics that are endlessly relatable. Her musical narratives explore caves of loss and grief with rare openness.
Name: Alexandra Babiak
Genre: Folk
Founded: 2013
# of Albums: one EP and one album (as of January 2019)
Latest Release: My debut single “Crazy For You” was released on December 7th.
Latest Single:
Crazy For You, I realized the single and music video on December 7!
Latest Video:
Favourite Restaurant:
Vesuvio Pizzeria in the Junction
Favourite band as a teenager:
Against Me! and the Strokes
Favourite band now:
Molly Burch
Guilty Pleasure Song:
No guilt. I love “God is a Woman” by Ariana Grande
Live Show Ritual:
I like to do a vocal warm-up, meditate, and do crossword puzzles to relax/get in the zone.
Favourite local artist:
Long Branch and Alvvays
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Nachos from Sneaky Dees
Queen or College St?
Neither, I’m a west-ender, I like Dundas West/Roncy
Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
High Park for sure.
EP or LP?
LP
Early bird or night owl?
I’m a night owl
Road or studio?
Writing on the road
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Swiss Chalet Festive Special
Where can we follow you?
Any shows or albums coming up?
My album “Impatiens” comes out January 18th, 2019
Shows:
-January 11th, 2019 @Dakota Tavern
-January 19th, 2019 @ Unit 2- this is my album release show!!