E11even Restaurant Winter Menu and Music Nights

The Scotiabank Theatre may be the home to some pretty awesome sports teams, but it’s tasty neighbour E11even restaurant has true game when it comes to serving up a feast.

One thing you should know about E11even restaurant before we dish up our thoughts on their menu; they now host music nights! Wednesday through to Saturday you can enjoy some sounds alongside your snacks and on Friday you can enjoy jazz with your meal from 8-10.

So. Dinner. I started the evening off (as I feel one always should!) with a browse of the expansive cocktail list, settling on the Autumn in Manhattan. This was a take on the beloved classic cocktail but with seasonal ingredients including walnut bitters. What a delight.

Speaking of delight, I soon tucked into my share of half a dozen oyster, sampling treats from Raspberry Point in Prince Edward Island.

The E11even menu is pretty great for all tastes; salads, dishes made with sustainably caught fish, grill items featuring grass-fed beef and plenty of options for vegetarians too. I already know that E11even restaurant serves up a truly delicious tuna tartare, a hearty maple burger with Guinness cheese (YES beer cheese!) and a tasty meatball but I wanted to try something new and I have to say, my choices were sublime!

With a little help from our trusty server Nick (who knew the menu inside out and was really happy to make pairing suggestions) we selected some culinary gems. If you aren’t the sharing type don’t you worry but if you are then great; you can try more dishes! My dinner date and I tucked into the Seared Tuna Salad and the Whipped Ricotta Dip to start and OH MY GOD…they were heavenly. The tuna salad was replete with delicate and delicious slices of seared sustainable tuna and the whole dish was dressed in the most beautiful rich ginger dressing. And yes, speaking of rich, the ricotta dip was all of my spreadable cheese dreams come true. I delighted in slathering it on warm country bread alongside a tangy bite of confit tomatoes. You need this dip in your life. Trust me.

We trusted Nick with our next pairing; he recommended a ribeye with green beans from the grill as well as the Winter Squash Salad. He also brought over a Vina Olabarri reserve Rioja from Spain which was a great accompaniment to the melt in the mouth and sumptuously rare steak which was an excellent choice alongside the salad. The Winter Squash Salad features roasted and pickled butternut squash, rich goat cheese, arugula and a cider vinaigrette. It is a treat but nowhere near as hearty as the tuna salad so actually works perfectly as a shared accompaniment to a heavier meaty dish.

Nearly full, we split the Rhubarb and Ginger Crumble for dessert and holy mother of all things tasty it was an absolute delight! I am from The UK where crumbles are a winter staple and this dish was beautiful nostalgia combined with a ginger twist and served with a big dollop of cream. Yes, we shared it…but were our spoons drifting over the divide line a little too often? Yes. And will I be ordering a whole one to myself next time? You bet!

If you want to relax a little and let your dinner digest, E11even restaurant has got a great range of after dinner drinks and of course freshly brewed coffee. It was Friday night, so we skipped the coffee and between us got a delightful swill of Hennessey VS and a 5 year old port from the ever expansive wine list. Cheers to a fabulous night!

I will definitely be heading back to E11even soon for a gobble of Ricotta Dip as well as a delve into some of the other menu items I didn’t get to try. Note to self: Apothecary Lemonade sounds delish!

For more information on E11even, or for reservations, visit their website.