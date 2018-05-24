Trillium Book Award & Prix Trillium 2018 finalists announced

The Trillium Book Award was started in 1987 by the Ontario Government with the support and promotion of Ontario’s diverse writing community as its goal. In 1994, the Prix Trillium was added to recognize the French language authors and their publishers.

The author of the Trillium Book Award and the Prix Trillium receive $20,000 and their publishers receive $2,500 for the marketing and promotion of the titles.

In 2003, the Trillium Book Award for Poetry for new and emerging poets was added. The prize only judges a first, second or third work by a poet and each winner receives $10,000 while their publishers take home $2,000. As of 2006, the Trillium Book Award for Poetry in French language is given out every two years for work done in the two years previous. The Trillium Book Award for Children’s Literature in French language is offered every two years a s well, alternating with the Poetry French language award. Recipients of these awards receive $10,000 and their publishers receive $2,000.

The Trillium Award is open to books in any genre: fiction, non-fiction, drama, children’s books and poetry. Anthologies and translations are not eligible. A jury of writers and figures from the literary community judges all submissions and selects the winning titles.

Here are your 2018 Trillium Book Award Finalists.

Finalists for Trillium Book Award

Cherie Dimaline, The Marrow Thieves, DCB/ Cormorant Books Toronto; confirmed (Aboriginal)

Catherine Hernandez, Scarborough, Arsenal Pulp Press Toronto confirmed

Kyo Maclear, Birds Art Life, Doubleday Canada Toronto; confirmed

James Maskalyk, Life on the Ground Floor, Doubleday Canada Toronto but splits time in Addis Ababa

Rebecca Rosenblum, So Much Love, McClelland & Stewart

Leanne Betasamosake Simpson, This Accident of Being Lost, House of Anansi Press Peterborough; confirmed (Aboriginal)

Finalists for Trillium Book Award for Poetry

Pinot Coluccio, Class Clown, Biblioasis Toronto

Puneet Dutt, The Better Monsters, Mansfield Press Toronto

Phoebe Wang, Admission Requirements, McClelland & Stewart Toronto; confirmed

Finalistes du Prix littéraire Trillium

Maurice Henrie, Le poids du temps, Les Presses de l’Université d’Ottawa ; Ottawa ; confirmed (elderly, not well, unlikely to attend events)

Didier Leclair, Le bonheur est un parfum sans nom, Éditions David Toronto, confirmed

Alain Bernard Marchand, Sept vies, dix-sept morts, Les Herbes rouge Cornwall

Blaise Ndala, Sans capote ni kalachnikov, Mémoire d’encrier Ottawa

Aurélie Resch, Sous le soleil de midi, Éditions Prise de parole Toronto confirmed – but travel correspondent currently in Spain – not know yet if she will be back in Toronto for events

Finalistes du Prix de poésie Trillium

Sylvie Bérard, Oubliez, Éditions Prise de parole Peterborough

Chloé LaDuchesse, Furies, Mémoire d’encrier Sudbury

Christian Milat, Si je connaissais…, Éditions David Ottawa

For more information on these nominees, please visit the Trillium Book Award website.