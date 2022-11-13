Chef Adrian Forte’s Jamaican Smothered Jerk Turkey Wings

Chef Adrian Forte shared this delicious recipe for Jamaican Smothered Jerk Turkey Wings to enjoy with family and friends. This recipe is sure to be a hit at any party!

Jamaican Smothered Jerk Turkey Wings

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes + overnight for marinating

Cooking Time: 2 hours

Ingredients:

– 2 turkey wings (split in half)

– 1 Tbsp jerk marinade

– 1/3 cup neutral oil

– 1 Tbsp caramel browning

– 4 cups poultry stock

– 1 stick salted butter, diced or cubed

Directions:

1. Add turkey wings to a steel bowl.

2. Combine jerk paste, and neutral oil caramel browning and mix well until wings are coated evenly.

3. Allow to marinate for 6 hours or overnight for best results.

4. Preheat the BBQ to 375°F.

5. Place marinated wings on the BBQ and cook for 5 minutes on each side.

6. Remove turkey wings from the BBQ and place them in a casserole dish.

7. Pour poultry stock over the turkey wings, then place an equal sheet of parchment on top.

8. Follow up by covering the casserole dish with a sheet of aluminum foil paper.

9. Place the casserole dish on the BBQ, cover and allow wings to braise for 25 minutes or until they reach an internal temperature of 165°F.

10. After cooking time has elapsed, remove the casserole dish from the BBQ, set the wings aside and reserve.

11. Pour your braising liquid into a saucepan and boil on high heat.

12. Once the braising liquid has reduced by half, remove the saucepan from the heat source and fold in 1 stick of diced or cubed butter.

13. Once the butter has been incorporated, use jerk “gravy” to smother the wings and serve immediately over cooked white rice or mashed potatoes.