Korean Turkey Bowl From Andrea Buckett and Think Turkey

Getting tired of the same old recipes? With this week’s recipe Korean Turkey Bowl from Andrea Buckett and The Turkey Farmers of Canada, you can achieve the taste of take-out in under an hour at home!

Korean inspired sweet and spicy turkey bowl

Serves: 4

Prep time: 20 min

Cooking Time: 20 min

Ingredients:

Quick pickle

1 carrot, peeled and grated

1 cup, diced cucumber

2 tbsp white vinegar

1 tsp sugar

1/8th tsp salt

Sauce:

3 tbsp gochujang chili paste

3 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp rice wine

2 tbsp water

¼ tsp dried chili flakes

Turkey:

1 tbsp canola oil

454g ground turkey

3 cloves garlic, minced

2” piece of ginger, peeled and minced

Noodles:

200g cooked rice noodles

Garnish:

3 green onions, thinly sliced

¼ cup cilantro, roughly chopped

1 tbsp sesame seeds

1 tbsp sesame oil

Directions:

Quick pickle

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and stir. Set aside while you make the remaining components.

Sauce

Add all the ingredients to a bowl and stir to combine.

Turkey

Place a skillet over medium-high heat and add canola oil.

Add the turkey to the skillet and cook until browned and cooked through.

Add the garlic and ginger and cook for another 2min.

Turn the heat to low and add the sauce into the pan. Cook for 3min, stirring occasionally.

Assemble

Place a portion of rice noodles in a bowl and top with a quarter of the turkey mixture and some quick pickle.

Garnish bowl with green onions, cilantro, sesame seeds and a drizzle of sesame oil.

Serving:

Once the turkey and sauce are cooked, add the noodles directly into the pan and toss to combine.

Add the green onions, cilantro, sesame seeds and sesame oil.

Serve at the table with the quick pickle.