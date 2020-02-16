Miso Braised Turkey by Chef Bianca Osbourne

Bianca Osbourne is a chef and media personality regularly seen on national broadcasts like Marilyn Denis. She brought her energetic personality and cooking chops to the table during a recent partnership with the Turkey Farmers of Canada, where she produced some beautiful dishes like this Miso Braised Turkey that emphasized the protein’s versatility and lean qualities.

Serves: 3

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 55 minutes

Ingredient

1 ½ lb skin-on, bone-in split turkey breasts

1 ½ tsp kosher salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tsp butter

2 leeks, white and light green parts, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp white miso

1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh sage leaves

2 cups vegetable stock

¾ cup coconut milk

1 large bunch kale greens, center ribs removed, leaves chopped (about 4 cups chopped)

Directions

1) Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 350°F.

2) Pat the turkey completely dry with paper towels. Generously season the meat all over with salt and pepper.

3) Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over high heat until shimmering. Add the turkey skin-side down, and sear each side until deeply browned, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate; set aside.

4) Lower the heat to medium and add the butter and leeks and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until they become fragrant and translucent. Stir in the kale leaves, season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper, and cook until about 1 minute. Add the miso and cook for a minute more.

5) Add the stock and coconut milk and use a wooden spoon to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom. Add ½ the amount of sage, and stock to the pot, then bring to a boil. Place the turkey breast skin-side up on top of the greens.

6) Bake covered for 35 minutes or until the meat is cooked through and registers an internal temperature of 160°F.

7) Let the braise stand for at least 5 minutes before shredding. Shred the turkey with two forks and serve on a bed of braised kale, garnished with the remaining fresh baby sage leaves sprinkled on top.