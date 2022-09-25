Grilled Thai Turkey Satay Skewers (Gai Nuang Satay) by Chef Nuit

Chef Nuit shared their recipe for Grilled Thai Turkey Satay Skewers (Gai Nuang Satay). This recipe is full of flavour and is a must-try!

Grilled Thai Turkey Satay Skewers (Gai Nuang Satay)

Serves: Makes 10-12 skewers

Prep time: 10 minutes + overnight marinating + 30 minutes soaking time

Cooking Time: 18 minutes

Ingredients:

For the satay marinade

– 1 Tbsp coriander seeds, toasted

– 1⁄4 cup thinly sliced lemongrass

– 1⁄4 cup cilantro stems, thinly sliced

– 2 Tbsp water

– 1 Tbsp turmeric powder

– 2 tsp curry powder

– 1 tsp tapioca starch

– 1 1⁄2 tsp sea salt

– 1⁄4 tsp ground white pepper

– 2 Tbsp evaporated milk

– 1 Tbsp + 1 1⁄2 teaspoons thin soy sauce

– 1 Tbsp + 1 1⁄2 teaspoons Thai oyster sauce

– 1 Tbsp sweetened condensed milk

– 1⁄4 cup canola or vegetable oil + extra for grilling

– 1 1⁄2 lbs / 675 g skinless, boneless turkey thigh, cut into bite-size pieces

– 1⁄2 cup well-shaken coconut milk, for brushing

– Peanut sauce, for serving (recipe follows)

– 12 x 6-inch bamboo skewers

For the Peanut Sauce

– 1 Tbsp red curry paste

– 1 Tbsp curry powder

– 1 cup coconut milk

– 1 Tbsp brown sugar

– 1 tsp light soy sauce

– 1⁄2 tsp Thai fish sauce

– 3⁄4 cup chunky peanut butter

Directions:

For the marinade and skewers

1. In a mini food processor, pulse the coriander seeds until coarsely ground. Add the lemongrass, cilantro stem, and water and pulse until finely chopped.

2. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and add the remaining satay marinade ingredients. Stir to combine well. Add

the turkey pieces and toss to coat well with the sauce. Make sure the turkey is fully coated. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and place in the fridge to marinate for at least 1 hour to overnight.

3. Soak 12 (6-inch) bamboo skewers in cold water for at least 30 minutes.

4. Thread the marinated turkey onto one half of each skewer and set aside.

5. Prepare the grill for direct cooking over high heat. Brush the grill with a little extra oil to prevent the turkey skewers from sticking to the grill.

6. Place the turkey skewers on the grill and cook until it begins to char, about 8 to 10 minutes. Turn and brush the other side with coconut milk when the turkey starts to dry out, cooking for another 6 to 8 minutes, until a nice char appears and the internal temperature reaches 165°F.

7. Serve with peanut sauce.

For the peanut sauce

1. In a small bowl, add the curry paste and curry powder. Stir to combine well and set aside.

2. In a small saucepan over medium heat, add the coconut milk and bring to a boil. Add the curry paste mixture and stir to combine well. Simmer for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Turn off the heat. Add the brown sugar, thin soy sauce, and fish sauce and stir until sugar is dissolved. Add the peanut butter and stir to combine well.

4. Serve with satay skewers.