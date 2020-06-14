Caribbean Spiced Steamed Fish from Chef Adrian Forte

Getting tired of the same old home cooked meals? This week’s Caribbean Spiced Steamed Fish recipe comes from Chef Adrian Forte, a contestant on Top Chef Canada, who creates Caribbean influenced dishes to bring some new flavours to your dinner table!

Caribbean Spiced Steamed Fish

Ingredients

– 2 Whole fish fillets (snapper, halibut or sea bass)

– 12 thin lemon slices

– 1 tablespoon canola oil

– 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

– 1/4 teaspoon ground coriander

– 1 teaspoon ground allspice

– 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

– 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

– 1 teaspoon kosher salt

– 1 teaspoon chili flakes

– 2 cups of water

– 1 teaspoon fresh thyme

– 4 square pieces of 12″ fresh or thawed frozen banana leaf

Instructions

1. Preheat water in the sauce pan to a rolling boil then reduce to a simmer

2. Cut fish fillets in half vertical

3. In large mixing bowl add fish fillets, oil, cinnamon, allspice, coriander, ginger and nutmeg and with your hands

mix very well, ensure fillets are evenly coated

4. Place 3 lemon slices, slightly overlapping, in center of each banana leaf piece

5. Place 1 fish fillet, on each set of lemon slices

6. Fold each leaf piece to enclose fish

7. Place packets, folded side down in bamboo basket and cover

8. Place bamboo basket over sauce pan and steam for 15 mins

Alternative Method

1. Place packets folded side down on a baking sheet

2. Place skillet, pan or Steele bowl with two cups of water at the bottom rack of the oven preheated to 400°F

3. Add baking tray with fish packets on top rack and back for 20 mins