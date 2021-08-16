Homegrown Business: Nutritious Snacks with Boundless Bars

For this edition of our Homegrown Business feature, we spoke with Karen, Co-Founder of Boundless Bars. Boundless Bars are a quick and convenient snack while you’re on the go.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Our company is Boundless Bars Inc. We create superfood nutrition bars and like-products that are not only good for you but good for the planet.

If you love quick and convenient snacking while you’re on the go, Boundless Bars are for you. Health-conscious and environmentally sustainable our nutrition bars will allow you to eat clean, live clean and feel Boundless. Our team of nutrition and culinary experts has carefully curated each ingredient and piece of packaging so you can confidently snack knowing you’re making a difference in the world.

What made you want to do this work?

Three Passionate Canadians – One Epic Team

Karen (left), Co-Founder:

Chef, Certified Nutrition Manager and Food Entrepreneur. Karen has spent years perfecting her culinary craft and skills. Being involved in multiple food start-ups, Karen has a passion and drive like no other. The mastering of Boundless Bars’ Original recipe is the result of Karen’s love of food, fitness and nutrition. She started with some friends and a dream and together they would form Boundless Bars Inc.

Jen (center), Co-Founder:

Director of Operations, Supply Chain Expert and Full-Time Mom. Jen has spent many years working in operations management and warehouse management. Being a full-time mom gives Jen the patience, kindness and care when dealing with the everyday grind. Jen’s passion for healthy and nutritious wholesome foods for herself and her two kids is what brought her to Boundless Bars.

Alex (right), Co-Founder:

Chef, Recipe/Product Developer and Avid Gardener. Alex has spent years in the kitchen watching, learning and then doing. From quick-and-easy meals to five-star gourmet he has done it all. His experience in large-scale cooking and manufacturing has provided him a unique perspective of how to bring chef-quality foods to mass-market. Alex’s passion for quality, non-processed, healthy foods made him the perfect fit for Boundless Bars.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Like any other authentic company, Boundless Bars was created to solve a pain point for individuals. Creating food that is not only pure, with no refined sugars, no additives or preservatives. When someone grabs a Boundless Bar, it’s guaranteed to not only be nutritionally dense but a safe, easy choice. Knowing there weren’t many choices out there to snack on without nonsense such as processed powders and ‘functional ingredients’ in it, we went on a mission to bring something to the consumer packaged goods market that resonates with a new generation of consumers who care about the quality of food they put into their bodies that also considers the environment. 100% compostable or BUST – no “biodegradable” middle ground…only the best environmental solution possible for single-use packaging!!!

Who are your clientele/demographics?

We’re on a mission to bring something to the consumer packaged goods market that resonates with a new generation of consumers who care about the quality of food that they put into their bodies, and the ecological impact of what they consume.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We are an e-commerce company, and you can find our products at www.boundlessbars.com. We are soon to be in local stores around Ontario, and currently ship Ontario-wide! We are not only good for you but good for the planet and society in a number of ways too. With compostable packaging and 1% of our profits being sent directly to the Amazon Rainforest via ICFCanada to aid in global conservation and the protection of indigenous peoples who live there. We are 100% woman and LGBTQ2+ owned just to add to the list of social changes our bars are driving.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

All three of us come from a diverse background, but a good start would be taking on Culinary Arts and/or Nutrition Management at George Brown College in Toronto. Any business and/or HR program would also be helpful, but of course, you learn best by doing! Entrepreneurship is all about getting your hands dirty and wearing many hats, learning by doing is our motto.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Ask yourself whether you want to support change in the consumer packaged goods industry, are you looking to support companies that are doing it right, whether that’s supporting businesses with an emphasis on compostable packaging, organically sourced ingredients, and charitable programs to support where their food comes from? If those are the types of companies you want to do business with, then we are definitely your type of people!

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of what we do is as simple as our ingredients, bringing easy nutrition to the masses. The “worst” part, or more challenging part of what we do, is educating and shifting the consumer mindset on what quality really means. We’ve grown up thinking that margarine, flintstone vitamins and glyphosate-filled, nutritionally void breakfast cereals were “healthy”. There’s a lot of unlearning to be had for the consumer as well as for industry folk who provide nourishment for millions of people.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

We make a lot of “date-night” jokes as our product uses dates as an ingredient. We’re also nuts about nut jokes. Leave it to 3 chefs to develop a “raw” product. Our raw humor is never bland!

Where can we follow you?

You can find us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Linked In, or at our website at www.boundlessbars.com