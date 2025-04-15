Hello Nori brings its Hand Roll magic to Toronto

Toronto’s food scene thrives on diversity, and for sushi lovers, there’s no shortage of spots to satisfy a craving. But now, there’s something extra special in our city. Vancouver’s beloved Hello Nori has opened its second location in Toronto, at 70 York Street, and it’s already making waves.

Known for its fresh, made-to-order sushi hand rolls, Hello Nori delivers a casual yet modern dining experience that feels welcoming and refined. Whether you’re popping in for a quick lunch, winding down after work, or satisfying a night-time craving, this spot fits hits just right.

At Hello Nori, the hand rolls are the star of the show—crafted right in front of you and served one at a time, ensuring every bite is as fresh as possible. The magic lies in the details: warm, perfectly seasoned sushi rice, the crispest nori (no soggy seaweed here!), and ultra-fresh fish. The nori is a standout—just the right thickness to deliver that satisfying crunch in every single bite. Ingredients are sourced according to what is in season.

The menu is simple, elegant, and curated with purpose. No overwhelming menu—just a thoughtful selection of the freshest items that lets each ingredient shine. The drink menu complements this philosophy, offering a balance of sake, cocktails, mocktails, and teas that pair beautifully with the food. Try the Lychee Berry “Chu-hi” made with exotic fruits and berries. The Peach Pafekuto made with white peach nectar and lavender syrup is worth trying as well. Both can be made with alcohol or without.

An order sheet listing the day’s fresh fish offerings is placed at every seat at the “bar”. Typically, three to five hand rolls are a good place to start—but be warned: they’re addictive! Take your time, savour each one, and don’t miss out on the Aburi Oshi (pressed sushi) or a comforting bowl of miso soup. Prefer something lighter? Their sashimi is equally delicious, perfect for those who prefer to skip the rice.

A highlight not to be missed is the house “Hello Sake”. It’s served in a sake cup with the generous overflowing pour that lands into a wooden box—Hello Nori’s way of wishing you a life of abundance. It’s a heartfelt touch, and yes, the sake is served cold and very good. You’ll also find a well-rounded selection of other sake options, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages.

During Sakura season, look out for special menu additions, including a beautifully curated Sakura Bento set available for takeout and delivery. It’s perfect for a hanami picnic—gathering with friends surrounded by the cherry blossoms and sharing a delicious moment under the trees.

Hello Nori is located at 648 King Street West and 70 York Street. Note: no reservations are accepted! It’s on a first-come, first-serve basis.