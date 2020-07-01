Chotto Matte has some great new dining options for take-out and delivery

Chotto Matte is Toronto’s Nikkei cuisine destination, featuring the fusion of Peruvian and Japanese foods. We featured the grand restaurant when it first opened in the summer of 2019. As is the case with many restaurants in Toronto right now, Chotto Matte has had to put their indoor dining experience on hold as COVID-19 continues to plague our restaurant industry.

As a way to get your Nikkei fix during this time, Chotto Matte has created a new Take-Out and Delivery menu available via Uber Eats, Door Dash and Skip The Dishes. The menu can be accessed from 4:00pm-9:00pm EST, Monday through Saturday, with lunch service on Wednesdays only for #TakeOutDay.

They have also launched a new charitable component via Skip The Dishes where one can Buy A Meal for a Front-Line Worker for $30.00. For every meal purchased, Chotto Matte will match it with a second meal for free. Allowing a frontline worker to get a meal for 2 for free!

If you live close by, or are willing to drive to pick up, takeout orders receive 20% off. A wine list is also offered for pickup.

Some of the items we included in our takeout were Chotto Ceviche, Nikkkei Sashimi, Arroz Chuafa, Nasu Miso, Pollo den miso and Calabacin a la parilla.

You can take a look at the menu here.

As patios start to open with new strict social distancing guidelines, Chotto Matte now offers a great outdoor dining experience that runs from Monday to Wednesday 4pm-10pm and Thursday to Saturday 4pm-11pm.

The patio is huge, boasting 3000 sq ft. with views of the CN tower, their 200 exotic plants sand seating for 130 guests.

For more information, please visit the Chotto Matte website.