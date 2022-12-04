Nikkei Sashimi by Jordan Sclare, Executive Chef for Chotto Matte

Chotto Matte’s Peruvian and Japanese cuisine has been a highlight of downtown Toronto dining since its opening in 2019. The company in general has seen great success, most recently expanding their operation to Doha, the capital of Qatar. We also recently posted about the restaurant’s latest Nikkei Brunch offerings. Lucky for us, their Executive Chef, Jordan Sclare, recently shared with us his delicious Nikkei Sashimi recipe for our readers to enjoy. Bon Ap!

Nikkei Sashimi

Serves: 1 portion

Ingredients

• Yellowtail sashimi 60g/6slices

• Serano chilli 4g

• Red onion 6g

• Red cherry tomato 5g

• Yellow cherry tomato 5g

• Micro cilantro 1g

• Yuzu juice and soy sauce mix 30g

• Purple potato chips 5g

• Truffle oil 5g

Directions

1. Slice and wash the red onion.

2. Chop the chilli and wash for 20 minutes under cold water.

3. Slice the tomatoes into thin slices.

4. Take the yellowtail sashimi slices and place them into a small mixing bowl.

5. Add yuzu juice and soy sauce, and mix using chopsticks.

6. Add the red onion, chilli, tomatoes and truffle oil.

7. Lightly mix again using chopsticks – Be careful not to break the fish.

8. Garnish with purple potato chips and micro cilantro.