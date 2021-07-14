Escape to Chotto Matte’s tropical Jungle Brunch experience

It was a perfect summer day when we escaped — not out of the city, not on a jet plane, but to a grand oasis in the core of the city. Chotto Matte, the Japanese/Peruvian (Nikkei style cuisine) restaurant located at Front and Bay (Brookfield Place) leaps back into the restaurant scene and many of us are more than ready for something delicious and fun. Welcome to back to the jungle! Chotto Matte’s much loved Saturday Jungle Brunch roars back into Toronto!

Chotto Matte’s patio is the city’s Garden of Eden. Enter for through the outdoor walkway and exhale as your eyes feast on a slice of paradise. No worries if the skies look like rain, the tall ceilings of Brookfield Place offers protection from any passing showers – hey, it is Toronto after all. We’re use to sudden rain but we know they won’t last long!

The Jungle Brunch offering happens each Saturday on the patio during the summer or as long as the season will allow. And let’s just say it’s not your typical brunch findings! The menu here offers some of the restaurants fan favourites that will please all your senses.

Colourful “small plates” include stunning Nikkei sashimi, spicy tuna crispy rice, highly addictive bbq edamame, and tender morsels of beef fillet tataki style.

Then move onto the mains where you can select the entree of your choice. The Asado de Tira (slow cooked braised beef over purple potato puree) is melt in your mouth savoury good and we also shared the Sushi Doughnut Aburi with Chili, Miso and Yuzu marinade. Also on the menu are entrees that will please every foodlover from fish to vegetable tempura and chicken (pollo picante). The Chuleta de Cordero Ahumada (marinated and smoked lamb chops) looked and smelled incredible as it was brought to another table. A little too heavy for us the day we went but we’ll return to try that dish another time.

The menu also offers up a choice of sides – the Arroz Chaufa (Peruvian fried rice) is delicious and the Yucca Cassava Fries won’t disappoint along side the smoked panca dip! And each brunch finishes with a chef’s selection of desserts.

What many already rave about is the Jungle Brunch Cocktail program. Diners can select one of the cocktails (or Prosecco, beer, or wine also available) and it is unlimited!

We mentioned this is an immersive brunch experience! In addition to exploring the delicious menu, you’ll also be treated to various performers including dancers and acrobats. Exotic animals come and visit you at your table safely with their handlers and the house DJ keeps the groove happening all afternoon.

And how have they adapted to the city’s safe dining protocols? Even as restrictions ease up, staff are still required to wear masks at all times. Patrons can remove their masks when not dining at their table. COVID 19 questionnaire must be completed at the entrance (QR scan code offers up the questionnaire). The menu is offered via QR scan code at the table as well. Staff also came by often to wipe down the table.

If you’ve been to the restaurant pre-covid, you’ll also notice now that all dishes are brought to your table. Previously, patrons could help themselves at chef stations to smaller plates during the brunch.

So, who’s this for? Jungle Brunch is fun for couples, friends, family, even kids (minus the cocktail program of course). Lots of camera worthy moments!

Price is $60 per person OR $110 per person with cocktail program. Reservations recommended, book here.