Hattendo Cafe collaborates with Ontario’s Izumi Sake this summer

If there was another reason to smile it’s this latest collaboration between Japan’s Hattendo, (the popular fluffy cream buns, desserts and sandwiches shop) and Ontario’s Izumi Sake. They’ve created the first ever Japanese Sake Dessert Cream Bun & Milk Pudding series just in time for our outdoor gatherings and picnics.

Hattendo was first established in 1933 in Hiroshima, Japan. When we were first introduced to them, in August last year we instantly fell in love. Known for their melt-in-your-mouth creamy light buns, they’ve perfected the much loved fluffy texture by using Japanese Nisshin Seifun flour that was created exclusive for the company. Each bun is created by hand including the light creamy fillings, and wrapped individually with care. You can read our earlier post here.

Izumi Sake is brewed by The Ontario Spring Water Sake Company located in the heart of Toronto at the Distillery District. Using traditional Japanese methods and recipes, Izumi Sake incorporates Ontario Spring water for its award winning sake.

This is the first time Hattendo has created a product with another company. Using Izumi’s Sakekasu, a highly nutritious by-product of sake making that includes active yeast, enzymes, vitamins and minerals known to have healthy benefits. Their limited series milk puddings are wonderfully creamy but not heavy. The Yuzu flavour offers a hint of the popular Japanese citrus fruit – a perfect finish to your meals. The sweetly shaped glass containers make great dinner party gifts too! We’ve been keeping all of ours to reuse as little candle holders or flower bud vases.

The limited edition products are only available during the month of July and available at all Hattendo locations (Markham, Baldwin Street Downtown, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, and at Izumi Sake’s Distillery District location).

What to try?

Original Sake Cream Bun

Yuzu Sake Bun

Sakekasu Milk Pudding

Yuzu Sakekasu Milk Pudding

Also shown is their famous light and fluffy egg salad sandwich! Perfect picnic food!