Tyler the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Tyler, a lovable 4-year-old Bulldog mix who’s looking for a patient and understanding adopter to help him continue to shine! Tyler is a gentle soul who becomes more confident and calm with time, patience, and consistency. While he might feel a bit overwhelmed by new situations or seemingly scary things at first, he’s a quick learner and thrives when given the chance to adjust at his own pace.

Tyler loves affection, especially butt scratches and rubs, and he’s a fan of going on sniffy walks-daytime hikes are his favourite since he’s more likely to get spooked at night. He’s smart and communicative, showing you exactly what he needs once you’ve built a bond. While he initially arrived as a stray, we’ve learned that Tyler has the potential to be a wonderful companion with time and trust.

Tyler is a bright, smart, social boy who deserves the best life has to offer! If you would like to learn more about this dreamboat, please visit the Toronto Humane Society today!

Tyler

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 4 Years 4 Months

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

