“Five Minutes With” Local Country-Rock Artist David McLachlan

David McLachlan sings with a powerful conviction, heartfelt insightful songs that reflect life and its lessons. A prolific songwriter, his original compositions can be found on eight albums, three recorded in Toronto, and five in Nashville.
Name: David McLachlan
Genre: Country-Rock, Singer-songwriter
Founded: 1985
# of Albums: 8
Latest Release: Heartache Motel
Latest Single: Where My Heart Will Go
Latest Video:
Favourite local Restaurant:
Dora Keogh
Favourite band as a teenager:
Neil Young
Favourite band now:
Neil Young
Guilty Pleasure Song:
I’m Too Sexy For My Shirt
Live Show Ritual:
Be prepared
Favourite local artist:
Tyler Ellis
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Pasta from Terroni (with a little Chianti, but no fava beans)
Queen or College St?
Queen St
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
Sherwood Park
EP or LP?
I’ve got 8 LP’s, so that will answer this
Early bird or night owl?
Can be both, but night owl
Road or studio?
Studio
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Swiss Chalet
Where can we follow you?
You mean, if I was heading to The Promised Land?
I’m on Facebook, Spotify, YouTube, my website, or give me a call.
Any shows or albums coming up?
Click here for links to all eight albums…have limited number of Nashville Boxset on my website, for the super fan, on USB key I will play the new 500 seater at Massey Hall, when it re-opens…you are all invited, and thank you