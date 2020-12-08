“Five Minutes With” Local Country-Rock Artist David McLachlan

David McLachlan sings with a powerful conviction, heartfelt insightful songs that reflect life and its lessons. A prolific songwriter, his original compositions can be found on eight albums, three recorded in Toronto, and five in Nashville.

Name: David McLachlan

Genre: Country-Rock, Singer-songwriter

Founded: 1985

# of Albums: 8

Latest Release: Heartache Motel

Latest Single: Where My Heart Will Go

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Dora Keogh

Favourite band as a teenager:

Neil Young

Favourite band now:

Neil Young

Guilty Pleasure Song:

I’m Too Sexy For My Shirt

Live Show Ritual:

Be prepared

Favourite local artist:

Tyler Ellis

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Pasta from Terroni (with a little Chianti, but no fava beans)

Queen or College St?

Queen St

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Sherwood Park

EP or LP?

I’ve got 8 LP’s, so that will answer this

Early bird or night owl?

Can be both, but night owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Swiss Chalet

Where can we follow you?

You mean, if I was heading to The Promised Land?

I’m on Facebook, Spotify, YouTube, my website, or give me a call.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Click here for links to all eight albums…have limited number of Nashville Boxset on my website, for the super fan, on USB key I will play the new 500 seater at Massey Hall, when it re-opens…you are all invited, and thank you