Recipe for Three Melon, Bocconcini and Prosciutto Salad

Three Melon, Bocconcini and Prosciutto Salad is a vibrant, refreshing summer starter that’s quick to prepare and bursting with flavour. Combining juicy melon, creamy bocconcini, and savoury prosciutto, this salad is perfect for warm weather. You can mix and match different melons or add radicchio and arugula for extra colour and texture. A drizzle of balsamic glaze is a delicious finishing touch if you have it on hand.

Three Melon, Bocconcini and Prosciutto Salad

Courses: Salads

Prep: 20 mins

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Prosecco Wine Vinegar (500 ml)

salt and black pepper to taste

6 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Extra Virgin Olive Oil (1 L)

6 cups tender greens

1/2 medium sized cantaloupe diced, sliced or scooped into balls

1/2 medium sized honeydew melon diced, sliced or scooped into balls

1/2 small canary melon diced, sliced or scooped into balls

1 cup mini tomatoes halved

1 pack mini bocconcini drained

1 pack Farm Boy™ Prosciutto Salami (100g) torn into quarters

1/4 cup fresh basil leaves

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

Directions: