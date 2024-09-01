Recipe for Three Melon, Bocconcini and Prosciutto Salad

Three Melon, Bocconcini and Prosciutto Salad is a vibrant, refreshing summer starter that’s quick to prepare and bursting with flavour. Combining juicy melon, creamy bocconcini, and savoury prosciutto, this salad is perfect for warm weather. You can mix and match different melons or add radicchio and arugula for extra colour and texture. A drizzle of balsamic glaze is a delicious finishing touch if you have it on hand.
Three Melon, Bocconcini and Prosciutto Salad
Courses: Salads
Prep: 20 mins
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Prosecco Wine Vinegar (500 ml)
- salt and black pepper to taste
- 6 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Extra Virgin Olive Oil (1 L)
- 6 cups tender greens
- 1/2 medium sized cantaloupe diced, sliced or scooped into balls
- 1/2 medium sized honeydew melon diced, sliced or scooped into balls
- 1/2 small canary melon diced, sliced or scooped into balls
- 1 cup mini tomatoes halved
- 1 pack mini bocconcini drained
- 1 pack Farm Boy™ Prosciutto Salami (100g) torn into quarters
- 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves
- 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves
Directions:
- In small bowl, combine Farm Boy™ Prosecco Wine Vinegar, salt, and pepper and whisk until salt is dissolved. Slowly start adding the Farm Boy™ Extra Virgin Olive Oil while whisking to emulsify dressing.
- Toss greens lightly with dressing.
- Arrange greens on platter and scatter melon, tomatoes, and mini bocconcini over the greens.
- Tuck Farm Boy™ Prosciutto pieces amongst the melon and cheese balls and garnish with basil and mint leaves.
- Drizzle with remaining dressing and serve immediately.