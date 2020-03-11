“A Day in the Life” with actor and comedian Daniel Stolfi

March 11, 2020

Daniel Stolfi is a fantastically funny and talented actor and comedic performer. He’s also a great husband and makes me laugh a lot. Daniel is a Canadian Comedy Award Winner for his cross-country smash hit solo show, “Cancer Can’t Dance Like This.” The show has helped raise over $100,000 for a number of cancer related charities across the country.

Daniel loves playing soccer on Thursday nights and is a five-time men’s rec league B-Division champion in the city of Guelph. He is obsessed with the Toronto Raptors and literally lost his mind when they won the championship. He is a graduate of the University of Guelph Theatre Program, the Second City Conservatory program and has studied comedy at the Upright Citizens Brigade in NYC. He can be seen on a number of Television shows such as, Suits, Titans, The Detectives and all five seasons of the hilarious digital series, The Amazing Gayl Pile. Daniel likes his potato chips cold. Like, from the freezer cold.

He is the father of our beautiful one-year-old…dog, Pacino Stolfi. Yes, like Al Pacino, cause we’re Italian like that. During Daniel’s spare time he shoots hilarious movie reviews that he posts on instagram. Follow him and laugh your heart out @stolficomedy

daniel stolfi

In Rome with my lovely wife and creative partner, Jennifer De Lucia
Images from the 10-year anniversary production of the Award Winning solo show, “Cancer Can’t Dance Like This”, performed at The Great Hall in Toronto to a sold out audience on the first night of the NBA finals… (Which the Raptors won!).
Dancing on the set of the short film, Joey. Song playing on the day was, “Lose Yourself to Dance by Daft Punk.”
Daniel Stolfi
My boy and son, Pacino! This guy melts my heart. Wasn’t a dog person until I met this dude! But I mean, look at that face!
On set: …(our living room)… of ‘Everyone’s Leaving Us’ with Christian Smith, Jennifer De Lucia and Gwynne Phillips.
Daniel Stolfi
I like to take jumping pics any time I travel. These are some of those sweet pics. Check out that hang time.
Just walking the subway train like, who wants to give me five? Nobody? Cool.
Photo Cred: Jessie Gabe

 

What ‘hood are you in?

I live in the Christie Pits hood. In the heart of Grocery store heaven.

What do you do?

I’m an actor, comedian, writer and producer.

What are you currently working on?

Currently, I am working with my wife and producing partner, Jennifer De Lucia, on adapting a play into a film. I can be seen in the short film JOEY, making its world premiere at the Canadian Film Fest in Toronto March 28, whereI play husband-to-maybe-be Trey. Jennifer and I have a short film “Everyone’s Leaving Us,” also making its world premiere at the Canadian Film Fest and are currently submitting that to festivals around the world.

Where can we find your work?

You can find my work on our production website or you can find me on CBC Gem, season 3 of The Detectives or the soon to be released Season 5 of the award winning digital series, The Amazing Gayl Pile.

 

 

Joel Levy
About Joel Levy 1855 Articles
Editor-In-Chief at Toronto Guardian. Photographer and Writer for Toronto Guardian and Joel Levy Photography
Website Twitter

