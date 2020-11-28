Enthusiasm always greets you when you meet up with Emilia Ianeva. Her eyes tell you that she is totally with you. That’s the sensation I felt when I met Emilia in 2003.

On our first date, we visited a museum in San Francisco to view a masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci, entitled “Lady with an Ermine”. As we exited the museum, still talking about the human figure and gesture in the artwork, my own thoughts began to drift beyond the conversation. I began to realize that an image of beauty was walking with me to the car.

Emilia possessed an elegant presence then and now, in her life and at work. She is the holder of two Master’s Degrees, one in Art History and she speaks several languages. In 2011 she founded Berenson Fine Art in Toronto, representing an eclectic stable of contemporary painters and photographers. Her focus remains on the quality of their artwork when presenting one-person and group exhibitions.

Emilia curated public and private collections in the US, Canada and the Middle East. She is the author of three books of philosophy published in Europe. She was the Associate Director of the Pasquale Iannetti Art Gallery from 2002 to 2005 in San Francisco where she built a reputation for bringing modern masters within public reach. Her expertise included organizing exhibitions of 19th and 20th-century artists including Lautrec, Pissarro, Francis Bacon and Francisco Zuniga.

While the pandemic has restricted the flow of production for the majority of the arts, Emilia continues in her journey to foster and maintain her connection with her faithful audience. I celebrate her passion and perseverance and her incredible talent in communicating with her art collectors in North America.

– by Emilia’s husband and world-renowned Italian painter, Marco Sassone

What hood are you in?

Yorkville.

What do you do?

I am the President of Berenson Fine Art gallery.

What are you currently working on?

2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the gallery. Right now, I have lots of planning and preparations in the works for some exciting exhibitions landing in Spring to make it a year to remember at Berenson Fine Art!

Where can we find your work?

My website | Instagram | Facebook