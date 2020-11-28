Licorice the Cat is Looking for a New Fuurever Home in Toronto

The most exciting part of Licorice’s day is visitors. Volunteer visitors. Staff visitors. They are all his favourite. He loves hearing their voices as they approach his door. The moment it opens, he jumps from his cat tree and shows them how happy he is.

Licorice enjoys company and all that comes with it. Petting and brushing, wand toys and treats. Talk about the weather and what your favourite pizza topping is. He is a very playful host and will do his best to make you feel right at home. You bring the toys … and the snacks. Wait who’s hosting who?

This is a stand up cat with a big heart and appetite. Playtime is his hobby, scratches his interest, food his passion. He loves hanging out and getting the love – only it has to be on his terms. Short and sweet hangs are the key here.

You see, Licorice was, for a while, very nervous of his environment and pretty much any human. He did not like to be touched and rarely came out to socialize. He hissed and swatted and gobbled up his food without saying thank you. He was, in other words, not a very good host.

But we kept on visiting him. Kept on telling him how good looking he is. How nice his place looks. How great a guy he is. We may have snuck in a treat or two. Anyways – Licorice began showing significant improvements in his behaviour and his confidence.

We only mention this to highlight Licorice’s inherently sensitive nature. He might not be a huge fan of change. New environments stress him out. Probably because he hasn’t had a chance to do any interior decorating.

Licorice has tested positive for FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus). This means that he has stay indoors and to stick to a nutritionally balanced food – no raw food diets, please, as bacteria and parasites in uncooked meat and eggs can be dangerous to immunocompromised pets.

Licorice’s ideal home is a little on the quiet and mature side. Children would be cool so long as they can understand and respect his need for space and only short hangouts. No long petting, and definitely no picking up. If there are other pets in the home, they would have to be on the laid back side.

This hunk values stability and routine most of all. It might take him some time to settle in and fully trust you. But once he does, you’ll have a movie buddy, an office assistant, and a loving friend.

Licorice comes with four free training sessions when you bring him home!

Licorice

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 4 years 3 months

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

