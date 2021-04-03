Mojo Jojo needs a home in the Toronto area to strut his stuff in!

Meet Mojo Jojo!

This furry little guy is seeking a warm and loving home in the Toronto area. How could you say no to this face!?!

Mojo Jojo

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 2 months

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Colour: Grey/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.