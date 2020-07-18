Help Zoey the Cat Find A New Furever Home in Toronto!

Hi all, my name is Zoey. Some might call me Purrticular but I like to call myself Purrfect! You see, I like to take my time doing things. For example, I’ll take my time eating, getting to know people and sometimes even falling asleep!

And then there’s my other side! When I’m in the mood (and usually that involves treats!) I’ll suddenly turn into a flurry of fun-loving activity! I like a challenge and nothing says “challenge” more than a cool obstacle course. Up! Down! Inside the cat house! Up onto the window sill! Inside the carrier! Back up! High 5 for a treat!! This is one of the coolest kinds of playtime and I love it!

I really like my humans and do look forward to affection but I have very sensitive skin. What that means is that I can handle some petting but not a lot. I usually like gentle pets around my face and head and I’ll let you know when I’ve had enough.

If you’re looking for a beautiful and sweet companion, I just might be the one for you!

Are you interested in learning more about Zoey? Please email us at: adoption@torontohumanesociety for more information

Zoey

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 10 years 6 months

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: No

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

