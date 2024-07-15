The Bruce Hotel in Stratford celebrates 10 luxurious years

Stratford has always been an easy getaway but it wasn’t until last year that we returned after many years apart. With just over an hour’s drive out of Toronto’s traffic congestion we have rediscovered the city. We were amazed at just how much there was to see, do and eat there. It’s known for world class theatre, chocolate makers, butter tarts ….and yes, where a young Justin Bieber was discovered. And there are no shortages of places to stay! But the diamond on top of the hospitality crown in Stratford belongs to The Bruce Hotel.

This inviting boutique hotel is well situated on six and a half acres of property. It’s within walking distance to the Stratford’s main Festival Theatre. A picturesque walk along the path tucked behind the hotel and through the garden is home to some of the biggest productions during the Stratford Festival season.

But it’s not just for theatre lovers, the hotel is a destination in itself all year round. And certainly a much sought after location for weddings, special events, and for those who wish to unwind and retreat.

The Bruce Hotel celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and on a recent visit, we understood why this property has cemented its staying power. It’s much loved by new and returning guests alike.

The service here is exceptional. Warm greetings and acknowledgement by name is rare to find these days. The staff here have proven to be a cut above always calm and collected. Always smiling, thinking ahead and anticipating needs. For example, coffee – you can make it in your room, in the lounge, or have it delivered. This caters to different travellers and their expectations. Water? Available cold or room temperature because not all guests like cold water. Little conveniences but to some, very important. It’s that high level of personal attention that wows discerning guests in today’s world that continues to move towards contactless service.

They take a great deal of consideration to accommodate a diverse range of travellers. Comfort and accessibility are top of mind. In fact, it’s one of the very few hotels in the world that is fully accessible including a pool and gym that is completely wheelchair friendly. This makes The Bruce Hotel a great destination for multi-generational travel.

Owner Jennifer Birmingham’s experience in the hospitality industry is noticeable in all the details. She, along with her impeccable team, understands the various needs and wants of hotel guests and delivers in every way.

It’s no surprise to learn that The Bruce Hotel has been awarded the prestigious CAA/AAA Five Star status. There are actually 2 hotels in Ontario that have received that accolade – the other is Four Season Hotel Toronto. And in Canada, we’ve learned there are only five awarded in total.

HISTORY:

The Bruce Hotel sits on the former site of the Brooks Steamer Car Factory, a Canadian manufacturer of steam cars back in the early 1920s but eventually relocated the company closer to Buffalo and the US/Canadian border. Interestingly, the company tried to market the car to women as a relaxing drive. You can read more about the Brook Steamer Factory’s history here.

As mentioned, this isn’t Birmingham’s first rodeo. She was also responsible for The Butternut Tree, a Victorian B&B as well as Touchstone Manor, a Georgian Revival.

Often visitors assume that The Bruce Hotel is named after Canadian areas like Bruce County or the Bruce Peninsula, but Birmingham mentioned the hotel is actually named after her father. On the hotel’s website, there’s a beautiful write up by Jennifer about her father that will give you a glimpse into just how special their relationship was. My heart still gets warm and fuzzy when I read it.

DECOR:

The look at The Bruce Hotel feels warm and inviting. Traditional stately wood furniture, plush seating that has been refreshed and crystal chandeliers can be found throughout. Interestingly, she managed to have brought many luxurious pieces from the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto when that property was transitioning its location.

Ah! We knew it felt familiar. The pieces were too good to not have a new home and we found ourselves on a rainy afternoon just wandering through the hallways and corridors of The Bruce Hotel rediscovering pieces alongside artwork and other interesting finds she’s collected over the years. “Every piece you find here has a story,” said Birmingham. Whether it was something that reminded her of her Dad or something that she had to personally disassemble, clean, and re-assemble piece by piece like the many crystal chandeliers. It all seems to exquisitely work together.

If you’ve visited this hotel you may even have noticed the special mosaic tiles throughout the property. There are actually over half a million tiny tiles here. Each beautiful mosaic was created by Birmingham and can be seen in guest rooms as well as public areas.

There are many treasures to be found here and guests, not just kids, can partake in their scavenger hunt to discover all the gems. From flying pigs, to princely toads, and tucked away pantries that seem to be well stocked all day and night in case you’re hankering for a sweet snack. There’s a game room that has something for everyone. And, of course, a dreamy “Theatre Library” to borrow books for those desired quiet moments. Guests are also invited to leave a book and take a book during their stay (noted with a blue dot).

Would it even be Stratford without a nod to the vibrant theatre community? Here guests will find Shakespearean costumes throughout the corridors in various nooks and crannies. We learned they were actual costumes created and worn by performers in past shows here in the city. What a treat it is to get so up close to them and see all the details!

A grand world map covers the span of the hotel’s lounge wall. Local artists, Brian and Karen Romero were commissioned to create this wall and decided on an old world feel. The map was based on one that was printed in 1564, the year Shakespeare was born. Take a look at the continents and their placements and you’ll look through the eyes of explorers of the time.

ROOMS:

There are a total of 21 spacious rooms on the property and each one is uniquely decorated and aptly named with popular characters from, as you probably have guessed, Shakespeare. We stayed in the “As You Like It” wing. Based on the pastoral comedy that follows its heroine, Rosalind. You might be familiar with a famous quote from this play, “All the world’s a stage.”

Our room was beyond the size of any standard room by today’s standards. With a sitting area and a bathroom that you could literally have a dance party in, and a balcony is a peaceful way to relax in the morning or before a show.

Have a family or a small work retreat? The “Cottage” is located just steps from the main property and is ideal for up to six guests. Again, created also for those who may have accessibility concerns looking for more travel options.

DINING:

The Restaurant at The Bruce Hotel is spacious with three dining areas — fine dining, casual dining, and patio seating areas. Executive Chef Jacob LeBlanc (Canoe) offers contemporary Canadian cuisine sourcing many of the ingredients locally and seasonally from farmers, artisanal purveyors and suppliers. It’s a delicious stop even if you’re not a guest at the hotel. Catering to a variety of dining visitors, this restaurant does the tried and true with a modern twist very well. They also delight with dishes for those who are seeking the unexpected like their exciting new Spanish Tapas offering this summer. With its solid menu of fresh and tasty items for brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner it is definitely a worthy stop.

Alongside the seasonal menu of favourites, keep an eye out for exciting culinary events and experiences. Their new Director of Experiential Tourism, Nick Benninger, is heading up some immersive programs for guests including dining events and local tours. Fun fact, you might recognize him from appearances on TV including The Food Network’s “Farm to Fork TV”. He’s known on social media as the @farmtofablechef.

THIS IS FUN!

One of the sweetest features we’ve ever come across is The Bruce Hotel’s Cookie Hotline. O.M.G. Dreams DO come true! Guests of all ages can request fresh and in-house baked cookies delivered straight to the room at any time of day or night!

Keep your eye on their social media platforms for updates on other happenings including their Summer Music Series and BBQ Biergarten.

WHAT ELSE YOU SHOULD KNOW:

As mentioned, The Bruce Hotel celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and with that comes various special happenings. There’s a VIP experience that guests may want to opt for that comes with surprises! Book in advance.

The centre of town is about a 15 minute walk but if you prefer not to walk or drive into town there is a luxurious house car available to take you where you need to go in town.

Don’t drive at all? During the peak tourism months there is a shuttle bus from downtown Toronto that is affordable for a round trip. I’ll be doing that later this summer!

There are lots of fun reasons to visit Stratford this summer including foodie trails to explore historical landmarks, walking tours, Art in the Park, Music in the Park and um…yes, a new Justin Bieber exhibit. The theatre scene here is always a BIG draw so book your tickets ahead of time! Head to visitstratford.ca for the latest happenings.

There are also lots of shops in the charming historical part of town including local artisan goods. And of course, cafés galore! I did see a cat themed café — yes, a room full of cats that you can visit.

Tip: if you’re doing a road trip in the summer, bring a small cooler with you and load up from the local chocolatiers. Their “smoothie” bars are perfect little souvenirs!