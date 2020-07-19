Milk Bread with Honey Butter from Chef Lynn Crawford

This week’s Milk Bread with Honey Butter recipe comes from Chef Lynn Craford and Savour Ontario! This recipe is the ultimate comfort food that can be made with some pantry staples!

Milk Bread with Honey Butter

Prep time: 2 hr

Makes: 2 Loaves

Ingredients:

– 2/3 cup heavy cream, warm (to 95°F/35°C)

– 1 cup whole milk, warm (to 95°F/35°C)

– 1 tbsp instant yeast

– 1 egg

– 1/3 cup granulated sugar

– ½ cup cake flour

– 3 ½ cups bread flour

– 2 tsp salt

– 1 cup unsalted Ontario butter, plus more for greasing pans at room temperature

– 2 tbsp honey

– 1 tsp orange zest

Milk Bread instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C)

2. Place the cream, milk, sugar and yeast in a small bowl, mix and let stand for 10 minutes.

3. In a stand mixer bowl, place the cake flour, bread flour, salt, and 1 whole egg, then add the cream yeast mixture. Mix dough for 15 minutes. Cover the dough with a damp towel and let rest for 1 hour or until the dough is double in size.

4. Grease two standard loaf pans on all sides with butter.

5. On a lightly floured surface, turn out the dough and cut it in half. Then, cut each half into 3 equally-sized pieces. Roll each piece into a ball. Place 3 balls into each loaf pan.

6. Cover the pans and let the dough proof (rest) for another hour or until doubled in size.

7. Brush the risen dough with egg wash.

8. Bake the loaves for 23-25 minutes. Allow to cool before removing from pans.

Honey Butter instructions:

1. In a small bowl, stir together butter, honey and orange zest until blended.

2. Place butter in an airtight container and refrigerate. Use within 2 weeks.