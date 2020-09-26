Colby the Cat is Looking for Her New Lazy Home in Toronto

It’s Friday night and everyone’s after you. What are your plans? Where will you be? This person wants to do this. Another wants to do that. You have thrown around a bunch of maybes but really you just want to wrap yourself up in a thousand blankets and watch whatever your streaming service recommends. If only there was someone who’d join you without judgement. Someone who would gladly be there with you, by your side or in your lap. Someone to join you in this warm, snuggly escape to Lazy Town. Meet Colby. A laid back socialite who enjoys the quiet and simple things in life.

No plans? Great, you can scratch Colby’s butt. No desire to go out, talk to anyone, even put on your pants? Fantastic! Colby’s right there with you. This loving and cuddly cat only wants to be comfortable with her favourite humans.

She is a purr machine and cuddle monster. A head-butting, lap napping little sweet heart who loves meeting new people and telling them

She is known as ?The Purrolator’ in her foster home because of how loud her purring is. You will always find her by following the sound of her purrs and (occasional) gentle snores.

Colby is an older lady looking for a laidback life with people who enjoy taking it easy.. She’s had her fun and she’s seen what she needs to see. Her number one priority now is naptime. Naptime and arm cuddles. She’s great for endless Zoom calls and she’ll happily nap her day away on your lap while you work.

Her ideal home is quiet and composed and probably on the mature side. Her people? Mellow and more than ready for some gentle snuggles. They also respect her space and her love for laid back hangs in-front of the TV. Her people are definitely not loud and rowdy and hoping to pick up the cat they just adopted.

Colby also likes to have her own little hiding spaces for when she needs a little “me time”. We all know that feeling.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 12 years 1 months

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Colour: Grey/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.