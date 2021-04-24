Dorito Is Looking For A New Toronto Home To Rest His Chips!

Dorito comes with free-post adoption support!

Dorito is a shy guy who likes hugs and cuddles. All he wants to do is snuggle. It doesn’t take much for Dorito to get comfy around new people, and once he does, he bonds very easily. He loves to be close to people and is a very loving little guy.

Dorito is laid back and is happy to play by himself or with his humans. He is a lap cat who loves to spend time with his family. The ideal forever home for Dorito is somewhere calm and quiet where he will feel at ease, and with someone who can give him lots of love and attention.

There are some things he wants you to know: he isn’t the biggest fan of other cats and he doesn’t always love being touched. He loves affection, but it’s gotta be on his terms! It’s probably best if Dorito’s home did not have other cats or small children.

Dorito has a fun and friendly personality and he would make a wonderfully loving companion for someone who respects his space and is always there for the cuddles when he needs them!

If Dorito sounds like missing ingredient you’ve been looking for, then head on over to adoptions process and get started: https://torontohumanesociety.com/adopt-a-pet/adoption-process

Dorito

Age: 4 years 1 months

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Beige

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

