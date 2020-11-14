Malbec the Cat is Looking For His New Fuurever Home in Toronto!

Sweet boy Malbec is shy and reserved, but will never leave your side – unless there is a loud noise, then you’re on your own.

He’s very playful, and once he starts playing, he really opens up and is so much fun! If you’re busy, he’ll play by himself or with one of his foster siblings Apple and August. They’re all learning together that people are good.

Malbec has already learned that he enjoys cuddles on the couch and will enjoy treats from your hand. He’s still nervous about pets and scratches but will gladly accept them from a backscratcher – baby steps, he’s still learning.

Given his shy streak, he would do better with older kids who would let him come to them on his own terms. But because he enjoys playing, wrestling, cuddling and grooming his foster siblings, Malbec would do well with other cats.

Malbec is truly a sweet, fun little guy! He just needs someone who will be patient with him and help him blossom into the confident cat we believe he can be. It would be great for him to go to a home with a kitty friend who can help teach him that people are good and cuddling with them is wonderful!

Malbec comes with free post-adoption support!

Malbec

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 2 years 3 months

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Colour: Black/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.