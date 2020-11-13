“Five Minutes With” Local Country/Blues/Rock Artist Matt Morson

Born and raised in a small town in rural Ontario, Matt used his passion and desire for music and songwriting as a way to express himself. Matt picked up his first guitar at age 11 to master Led Zeppelin’s “Communication Breakdown”. A late start to some, Matt honed his skills quickly. As the years went on, Morson started to work with various music festivals, assisting in production and general event logistics.

Over time, Matt developed a need to perform and eventually landed himself on stage. Morson’s charismatic presence and ability to connect with audience is what’s led him to several notable performances since the start of his career. Highlights include opening for Doc Walker, George Canyon, Jojo Mason, River Town Saints, Paul Brandt and Aaron Pritchett to name a few. Most Comfortable on stage, he and his band are known for a high energy and extremely passionate live show. Preferring rehearsals to media appearances, Matt is always striving to make his sound better. Matt Morson continues to write and perform music. He hopes to have his music played as much as possible. Not one to expect opportunities to come lightly, Morson spends the bulk of his free time in studio, recording and rehearsing with his band.

Matt Morson has gone against his own grain as he unveils a spiffed-up sound in his new single, “Why Woman” — available now. Landing ahead of his forthcoming EP, the track mixes guitar-driven anthemic rock with leave-it-all-on-the-floor bass-led blues — complete with country storytelling mixed in for good measure.

Name: Matt Morson

Genre: Rock country. Country blues. Southern Rock.

Founded: 2012

# of Albums: ZERO released

Latest Release: Why Woman

Latest Single: Why Woman

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Schomberg Pub

Favourite band as a teenager:

So many but first that comes to mind…30 seconds to Mars

Favourite band now:

My brain is honestly hurting trying to pick one. Been listening to a lot of Sabaton though lately but no band truly is my all time favorite.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Ain’t no other man. Christina Aguilera

Live Show Ritual:

Double crown. neat. short glass. One hour before I hit the stage.

Favourite local artist:

I swear in not pandering but I’m going with The Hip.

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

I have never been to any of those places but the giant woo I am is going with pasta.

Queen or College St?

College.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Cover my eyes and pick one lol. High park.

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird. Sunrise and a black coffee

Road or studio?

Both

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

All Socials. Instagram. Twitter. Facebook. And my website.

Any shows or albums coming up?

New album coming up Name not yet released.

Please give my new single Why Woman a listen. Available everywhere. Shows are pending due to all the COVID cancellation.