“Five Minutes With” Local Alternative Rock Artist Rogov

ROGOV is an artist who has shared the stage with luminaries such as Talking Heads, The B-52’s, The Pretenders, Rockpile and Elvis Costello.

Collaborating with producer, Stacy Heydon, ROGOV kicks off the ’20’s with, “Mistakes are Beautiful,” from his upcoming Extended Play recording, ’Tourist.’ ROGOV’s ‘Mistakes are Beautiful, video showcases his return to Prince Edward County in Canada, after living for years in San Diego in Southern California.

“Mistakes are Beautiful” aims at the heart of translation — and ROGOV’s journey and insight are nurtured and visually memorialized in a video and imagery by Canadian photographic artist Deborah Samuel.

“Looking back at 36 years of living in California, where the ceaseless sun blurs the seasons and melts the years into a long view, a question of mistakes swept over me,” ROGOV said. “I mused on the things that had become of me, and wondered, what if my entire life is made out of mistakes? I remembered many years living like a native in Germany, England and Canada, before the U.S.”

He notes it was on a sunny California morning that he picked up his guitar and while strumming in C Major, out came this whole phrase: “Mistakes are beautiful, mistakes are fun, I’m counting the good times by everyone.” He played the segment over and over for a week, feeling a little like George Strait, and every time he sang the lines, they gave him a sense of satisfaction.

The opening statement followed, “I remembered my first mistake, like a first kiss at spring break, such a long time age. Reaching over the great divine, sweet lips and a taste of wine have brought me all the way to you. If our lives are really made out of mistakes, then my mistakes, some hilarious, some cool, I’ve made them as a wise guy and made them as a fool.“

Whether or not you know ROGOV, “Mistakes are Beautiful,” is an experience to be savored. Legions who know him will be delighted and deeply satisfied, both in what ROGOV represents and how he communicates it.

Name: Rogov

Genre: Alternative Rock

Founded: 2020

# Of Albums: 1. Love is a killer. 2. ARKITEX. 3. ARKITEX Glass Man. 4. ROGOV Tourist – EP.

Latest Release: ROGOV Tourist – EP.

Latest Single: Mistakes are beautiful – From ROGOV Tourist EP.

Latest Video: Mistakes are Beautiful.

Favourite local Restaurant:

Lee Gardens.

Favourite band as a teenager:

Dave Clark Five

Favourite band now:

Arcade Fire, Parov Stelar.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Nancy Sinatra – These boots were made for walking

Live Show Ritual:

Le Crazy Horse Saloon – Paris France.

Favourite local artist:

Orville Peck & Shania Twain.

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Terroni.

Queen or College St?

College Street.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Kew Gardens.

EP or LP:

EP- ROGOV Tourist

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti.

Any shows or albums coming up? (What do you currently want to promote?)

ROGOV Tourist, EP, – Single Mistakes are Beautiful.