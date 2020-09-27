Gobble Gobble Meatballs recipe from The Kids’ Table meal delivery

This week’s recipe comes from The Kids’ Table – a new GTA-based meal delivery service catered just for kids, with dishes developed by McEwan Fine Foods executive chef, Shen Ousmand. This Gobble Gobble Meatballs recipe is a perfect weeknight meal to help get your kids excited to be in the kitchen!

Gobble Gobble Meatballs

Makes 3-4 servings, depending on how hungry your little ones are!

Ingredients

– 1L Marinara sauce

– 1.5 Lbs McEwan’s Own turkey meat balls (see recipe below!)

– 450 grams dried spaghetti pasta

– 1 cup good quality grated parmesan cheese

– 1 tsp olive oil

– 1 tsp Kosher salt

Turkey Meatball Ingredients

– 1.5 Lbs Ground turkey

– 125 grams Spanish onions – finely diced

– 1 tsp garlic – minced

– 2 tbsp chopped parsley

– ½ tsp dried basil

– ½ tsp dried oregano

– ¼ tsp chili flakes

– ½ cup panko

– ½ cup full-fat milk

– 2 whole eggs

– 1 tbsp kosher salt

– Pinch of black pepper

Directions

1. In a large bowl combine all the ingredients for your Gobble Gobble Meatballs. Using a spatula – or even your hands! – mix the meat and spices well.

2. Next, shape the mixture into 1-inch balls. TIP: If you are not using all the meat balls at the same time, you can easily transfer this dish to a freezer-safe container and store for up to one month.

3. Once you have the meat balls ready, pre-heat your oven to 350F. Place meatballs on a non-stick baking tray and cook for 10 to 12 minutes until golden and cooked through.

4. While the meatballs are in the oven, fill water (approximately 6 litres) in a pot to cook the pasta. Add a ¼ teaspoon of salt and a teaspoon of olive oil.

5. Bring the water to boil and cook the pasta for about 8 minutes and stir occasionally so the pasta does not stick. The pasta should be cooked to al dente. Once the meatballs are fully cooked, remove from heat at let rest for approximately 5 minutes.

6. In the meantime, bring the marinara sauce to a boil in a sauce pan and transfer half of the meatballs to the sauce and cook for about 3 minutes until well incorporated.

7. Strain the pasta using a colander and transfer to a mixing bowl. Mix the cooked pasta and meatball sauce together.

8. Transfer the pasta & meatballs in to a serving bowl. Sprinkle parmesan cheese on top and serve immediately.

This recipe can serve three to four kids. You can also store the remaining meatballs in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days, or in the freezer for a longer shelf life.