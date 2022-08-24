“A Day in The Life” with Author, Richard H. Stephens

Richard H. Stephens is like a dragon with an adversary. He perseveres and commits until he achieves what he sets out to do.

His 12-year policing career caused him great stress, so he made a big bold move to change that before it led to serious health concerns.

In 2017, following his true passion for writing, he left his job with the local police service to write full-time.

Since then, he has 13 published books in an extraordinary fantasy creation, the Soul Forge Universe. Richard is the recipient of the Ontario Author Project Young Adult Winner for Reecah’s Flight, book 1 in his Lurking for Legends series, as well as several book awards from the Indies Book Review Project (IHIBRP) 5-Star Reads.

Richard has appeared in several media outlets, such as House of Mystery Radio on NBC, Siren Radio UK, UrbanLit Magazine, several podcasts, and Readers Entertainment Magazine.

Richard is the co-host of a live videocast, Lurking for Legends, which airs weekly on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube. The broadcast was created to help authors and readers connect.

Richard has five grown children and resides in Ontario, Canada with his wife. They are the servants of two, very spoiled cats.

Which ’hood are you in?

Though I’m not actually based in Toronto, it’s safe to consider any city within a fifty-mile radius of Hogtown as a suburb of the greater megalopolis. That being said, I reside in Toronto’s most southerly region of Cambridge hood.

What do you do?

I make up things and dream of flying. As an epic fantasy author, the sky is no longer the limit. It is but a medium in which my dragons are free to soar.

What are you currently working on?

Windwalker, book 3 in the Highcliff Guardians series. It is the continuation of the magical rise of an elf queen who dares to envision a clandestine society of freedom fighters—an elf queen who will walk the winds of fate on the back of dragonkind.

Where can we find your work?

My books are available on Amazon in ebook, print, large print, and audio formats. Signed copies can be ordered through my website.

I also tour southern Ontario attending various comic cons, medieval faires, and science fiction and fantasy events. Among those events, this year will be the Georgetown Highland Games, and hopefully, the Fan Expo at the Metro Convention Centre in downtown Toronto. Those dates can be found on my website under the ‘Appearances’ tab: https://www.richardhstephens.com/