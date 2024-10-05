CC the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

CC is an 11-year-old shorthair kitty with a heart full of love to give. This sweet girl is all about affection and can’t get enough of being petted. As soon as you meet her, she’ll come right out to greet you, purring away and nudging you for more head scratches.

Her purr is like a soothing little motor, running non-stop as she enjoys all the love and attention you have to offer. CC may be a senior kitty, but she’s young at heart and ready to curl up next to you for cosy cuddles. If you’re looking for a gentle, loving companion who will always be by your side, CC is the purrfect match!

CC

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 11 Years

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: White

Spayed/Neutered: No

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.