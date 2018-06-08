“Five Minutes With” Toronto Funk / Rock band Joyslam

Name: Joyslam

Genre: Funk/Rock

Founded: 2003

# of Albums: 5

Latest Release: Joyslam

Latest Video: Joyslam’s “Who Do You Want To Be” Joyslam – Who Do You Want To Be (Final)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bio

Canada’s premiere Aboriginal (Mohawk) Funk/Rock Artist

Joyslam continues to delight music fans of all genres with their unique brand of high energy movin’,

groovin’, Rock, Funk, Dance infused Reggae/Ska & Pop music. Combined with their unbridled new

WOW factored sound.

Joyslam have had 3 singles chart on North America’s Aboriginal Music Countdown, a Top 40 styled

Syndicated Radio program. With the single “Set The World” hitting #1.

Joyslam recently performed on iheartradio’s Bands on the Verge CHTZ-FM (ON), been featured on Jim

Patterson Broadcasting’s Fresh Tracks CHWF-FM (BC), conducted an On-Air Interviews for CFNR-

FM’s (BC) “Journeys” &

both CFJB-FM (ON) shows Spirit Winds and New Music Hour.

Several of our tracks are on ERG/Multi Music professional DJ series discs. And have performed several

major Music Festivals.

Most recently our music has been added to Spafax, which provides In-Flight music for both the North

American & International Airline Industry.

Joyslam has obtained both North American & International Airplay including radio stations in Canada,

USA, Australia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Ireland and Norway.

Latest Single:

Joyslam’s Guitar driven, funky Bass thumping 1st single “Who Do You Want To Be”

Favourite Restaurant:

Buffet .. love the variety

Favourite band as a teenager:

RHCP

Favourite band now:

Joyslam

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Smashmouth “Why Can’t We Be Friends”

Live Show Ritual:

Singing parts of obscure songs to warm up

Favourite local artist:

Monster truck… Bare bones rock… Now just add some Funk and..

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Pasta fer sure

Queen or College St?

College … just tons of energy

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Kew Gardens. good place to think

EP or LP?

LP more music

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl…Mornings suck

Road or studio?

Road. There’s nothing that compares to the feel and energy you get from a live audience and it feels awesome to give that energy back exponentially.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Swiss Chalet. Open mind, closed mouth