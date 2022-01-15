Spice the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

The first thing Spice will do when she moves into her new forever home is to explore, sniff, and explore some more. She will spend time observing you, with her tail straight up in the air, but you can easily engage her with play.

Once she’s comfortable with you, she also loves pets and will purr loudly and joyfully – plus, you’ll love petting her because her fur is very soft.

Spice is a senior gal and has arthritis. This just means that she won’t be jumping up on your kitchen counters, computer table or high furniture.

Spice grew up with her best friend Sugar, who’s also available for adoption. They’re friendly with each other and enjoy playtime together, but they’re not bonded. They’d be happy to be adopted together or would be open to having another feline friend in their new forever homes.

Her ideal home has loving people who are willing to give her tons of love and attention. Her behaviour with dogs is unknown, but she has experience living with children.

Spice

Age: 8 Years 10 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: White / Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.