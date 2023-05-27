Luffy the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Luffy is quite a looker! He is a young, and strikingly beautiful, snow-white cat with piercing blue eyes. Luffy is a curious and playful kitty- one who has a spark for all things he can chase! Luffy is energetic and enjoys being pet, he is a very affectionate boy. His previous owner had to give him up because of an unforeseen allergy, but they described him as “the sweetest cat,” and as very playful.

Luffy was rather fearful when he first came into our care, but with the help of his foster parents, he has started to show his true self, a fun and fearless, curious and inquisitive little fella! Luffy should go to a home with experienced adopters who have a good relationship with their veterinarian, as he does require some TLC (and a special diet!) However, this gorgeous and loving boy is ready for a new lease on life. Once this soft, fluffy, cuddle-bug warms up to you, you will see how fast he can snatch your heart (just look at that face!).

Luffy

Age: 7 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.