Em the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Em, a sweet and shy cat who may take a little time to warm up but has a heart full of love to give. She may initially be shy, but with patience and gentle encouragement, she shows her sweet and affectionate side. Em appreciates soft-spoken voices and gentle interactions, showing her trust through subtle gestures. Despite her shyness, Em is open to gentle interaction and affection. She may enjoy pats on the head, behind the ears, and full-body pets when she feels relaxed and comfortable. While she may not always be interested in toys or treats, she appreciates quiet company and gentle affection.

Em is seeking a patient and understanding home where she can blossom at her own pace. A quiet and calm environment with a patient caregiver who can provide gentle encouragement and support would be ideal for Em. With time and love, Em is sure to become a cherished companion.

Em

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 13 Years 10 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

