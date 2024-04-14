Recipe for Pink Clover Alcohol-free Cocktail from Civil Liberties Bar

From our friends at Toronto’s private event venue, Third Place, and the wonderful staff at Civil Liberties running the bar experience, comes this Pink Clover alcohol-free cocktail, perfect for the upcoming spring season. The recipe features a refreshing blend of raspberry syrup and lemon juice, paired with a fluffy egg white and a non-alcoholic spirit. This cocktail is certain to please guests over the Easter holiday, paired with light and refreshing food and fare.

Pink Clover Alcohol-free Cocktail

Ingredients:

2oz non-alcoholic spirit of choice (we love Seedlip Grove)

1oz lemon juice

1oz raspberry syrup

1 egg white

Directions:

For the raspberry syrup:

1. In a blender, add an equal amount of raspberries, white sugar, and water. Blend on high speed until smooth and strain through a fine strainer to remove raspberry seeds.

2. The syrup is delicious for cocktails, but also perfect over some vanilla ice cream.

For the cocktail:

1. Add all of the ingredients to a shaker tin.

2. Without adding ice, seal the tin and shake vigorously to incorporate the ingredients and to emulsify the egg white.

3. Once the ingredients are emulsified, add ice to the shaker tin and shake again. It’s important to shake hard because the egg white needs to froth to create the texture we are looking for.

4. The egg white will create a meringue-like head on top of the cocktail if shaken correctly.

5. Strain into a cocktail glass and enjoy!