Four Seasons Hotel’s Afternoon Tea can now be enjoyed at home

Now that we’re into January, we may be looking for a little boost to get us through the coldest months of the year. Four Seasons Hotel Toronto offers up Afternoon Tea Takeaway all packaged up in an impressive tower just in time to help chase the winter blahs away. Yes, we can now enjoy the scrumptious experience right in the comforts of our own home.

The first time I had experienced a real “Afternoon Tea” was while I was on vacation in my late teens. I was told it was customary for everyone to get a little more dressed up. Ladies wore dresses that covered the knees and men were required to wear proper pants and a jacket. The light meal was meant to be just enough to keep your hunger at bay between lunch and a much later dinner time. I remember the tiered tray arriving with “petit fours” and dainty little crustless sandwiches with refined tableware. It was probably one of the first times I had been offered tea that was beyond Orange Pekoe. During that entire week, I had looked forward to this afternoon ritual. It was an escape into a world that was more about savouring the quiet moments and listening in on chatter from nearby tables who happily were “spilling tea” the entire time.

Afternoon Tea has become an event with friends and family over the years. Popular for celebrations like Birthdays and Mother’s Day, it’s always been something to look forward to. We may not be able to spend time right now in the plush settings of the Four Seasons Hotel’s Cafe Boulud restaurant and d|bar lounge, but we can certainly linger over the tasty pastries and tea at home. Dressed up, or not. Definitely a lovely idea to “zoom” with friends and family now when we are finding ways to connect safely.

The stunning tower is designed to showcase Cafe Boulud’s beautiful arrangement of exquisite Afternoon Tea offerings. Awaken your taste buds with incredible textures and flavours including a Lobster Club Sandwich, Iberico Ham Tartelette, Orange and Chocolate Tart, Chocolate & Raspberry Mousse, Financier Tatin (cinnamon, apple, and salted caramel), and more. Each morsel is truly a work of art. I’ve also been really missing their delicious scones with house made jams, creams and marmalades and was happy to find them on the menu as well. A premium tea selection also comes with the order.

The Four Seasons Hotel Toronto’s Afternoon Tea is now available Friday to Sunday ($55 per person). Orders must be place at least 24-hours in advance. Available for pick up at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto (60 Yorkville Avenue). To order, or for more information visit www.cafeboulud.com

Note: all guests entering the hotel will have a temperature screening and are asked to wear a mask or face covering.