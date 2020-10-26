Halloween, Day of the Dead, and Haunted Happenings in Toronto

Halloween is not totally cancelled. However you mark the occasion one thing is clear, we will find ways to get into the spirit of things. So, what’s happening? However you celebrate Halloween and recognize the Day of the Dead, we have some ideas! Here’s what caught our attention in this most peculiar year… BOO-nus points for wearing your costumes. Also, check out our recent November event posts as well as features on where to order your smashing chocolate pumpkin treats.

DEATHBURGER: from the creators of Storm Crow Manor comes Deathburger – let these dark and eerie burgers slide right into your life. And they are to die for. Tiny skull stamped sliders on all black buns, onion rings and fries, and Liquid Death Spring Water. Right. All can be delivered to you via UberEats or Skip the Dishes. And on Halloween, they’re doubling down and offering Reaper Delivery between 5 and 11 pm on the evening of October 31st. Order if you dare. The Grim Reaper will deliver to your location (in a hearse). More details on the Deathburger website.

PANCHO’S BAKERY CELEBRATES DIA DE MUERTOS (DAY OF THE DEAD): The three-day celebration beginning on October 31 and lasts to November 2, also is worth noting. Toronto’s Pancho’s Bakery will infuse their traditional Pan de Muerto (Bread of the Dead) with a splash of Tecate. Brewed in the namesake town located in the Baja, the cervesa has been part of the Mexican heritage for over 60 years. Orders can be placed in advanced for this special bread.

EVOKE SÉANCE EVENTS BY JAYMES WHITE: on until November 30. Spirits are out to play this month and if you’re brave enough, then make it unforgettable in this unique and live zoom room séance experience with mentalist, Jaymes White. Dim the lights low and go in cautiously after all, this takes place within your own four walls. Read more about what to expect in our recent interview. Tickets online.

FRIGHT NIGHT ZOOM TRIVIA WITH YA AUTHORS: October 28, 7 pm. Penguin Teen Canada will host a virtual trivia night on zoom for teens. Participating will be fan favourite authors including Nina LaCour (Watch Over Me), Kate M. Williams (The Babysitter’s Coven: For Better or Cursed), and Renee Ahdieh (The Damned). Partipants can sign up as a solo player or a group of four. Register ahead of time to receive the trivia booklet document and zoom link. Prizes to be won.

BOO AT THE TORONTO ZOO: Plenty of spook-tacular holiday fun planned. Visit us anytime between Thanksgiving Weekend through October 31st to see all of the beautiful Fall décor the Toronto Zoo has to offer as well as stop by our “Hay-lloween Town” Special Exhibit at our Savanna Picnic Site. Drive through in your very own car and listen to Halloween programming while enjoying the fall decor. You may even hear a ghost story or two. Be sure to stop in “Hay-loween Town” for photo opps.

HIGH PARK HALLOWS EVE & CHANGING OF THE LEAVES: October 31, 1:30 – 3;30 pm. A guided Hallow’s Eve wander of High Park to view and investigate the changing of the leaves. Learn some basic tree leaf ID and find out how creepy crawlers & fungi support the cycling of leaf nutrients into soil. To celebrate the day, finish by creating Halloween-themed public art display out of leaves and nature debris. $15 per person.

PUMPKINS AFTER DARK: 8560 Tremaine Road, Milton. Stay safely in your vehicle and drive the 2.5 km guided audio experience. Over 150 pumpkin sculptures and new installations to check out. Dates extended now into November (with the 6th in support of the Starlight Children’s Foundation). Tickets must be prepurchased online. Full drive through tour takes approximately one hour.

HAUNTED DRIVE-THRU at The Docks: October 21 to November 1. An immersive Halloween experience where guests drive through different themed areas including a Graveyard, Giant Kraken, a Haunted Pumpkin Patch, Haunted Movie Studio and much more. Guests stay in their vehicles and make their way through the 1.5 km course that is filled with spooky props, eerie lighting, and creepy animatronics…all designed to provide a visual extravaganza to safely celebrate the spooky season. Tickets online.

CASA LOMA HALLOWEEN: Reopening October 23 to October 31, the self-guided walking tour of elaborate Halloween sets outdoors and through the tunnels at one of Toronto’s most haunted destinations. Advance tickets available online.

ONTARIO SCIENCE CENTRE SPOOKY SCIENCE WEEK AND HALLOWEEN VIRTUAL STAR PARTY: 8 pm- 10 pm on YouTube Live. For the first time since 1944, a full Moon will light the Halloween sky. Admire this rare Halloween Blue Moon and the stars around it, discover some of the scariest places in the universe—from black holes to the Tarantula Nebula—and be ready with your deep-space questions. Plus, hear from ecologist Cylita Guy, PhD, about a nocturnal animal often associated with Halloween: the bat!

HALLOWEEN NIGHTS OF LIGHTS: 7250 Keele Street in Vaughan. On until November 1. Featuring more than 700,000 LED lights on a 2.2 km drive. Lights are animated and synchronized to your favourite Halloween tunes. Nights of Lights is a drive-through event and suitable for all ages. Approximately 30 minutes.