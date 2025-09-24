“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Author Venesse Lewis

If you’ve ever met Venesse Lewis, you know how much heart she pours into everything she touches. She’s the author and founder behind Niya’s Coily World (NCW), an award-winning character brand that’s making hair care education fun, accessible, and affirming for kids with textured hair.

What started as a self-illustrated children’s book has quickly grown into so much more—animated stories, hands-on workshops, and school and community “hair talks” that are changing the way families think about hair care. Venesse saw a gap where most beauty brands sell products, but very few teach families how to actually use them with confidence, especially for tightly textured hair. Instead of just pointing out the problem, she built a solution rooted in early learning and joy.

In less than two years, NCW has already been featured on national TV, collaborated with global brands, and reached hundreds of children through workshops and storytimes. But what inspires me most is how personal this mission is to her. Venesse is proof that when you combine lived experience, creativity, and a deep love for community, you can spark change that feels both necessary and long overdue.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I’m based in Whitby now and love being part of the Durham community, but my heart will always have deep Scarborough roots—that’s where I grew up most of my life.

What do you do?

I split my time between two worlds I care deeply about—building Niya’s Coily World, where I get to spark confidence and joy for kids through hair care literacy, and my role as a Senior Policy Analyst with York Region Paramedic Services, where I help shape programs that impact community health and equity.

What are you currently working on?

Right now, I’m focused on expanding our hair care literacy platform through Niya—the guide and representation I never had growing up, and a character kids can learn and grow with today.

Where can we find your work?

Website and on all socials @niyascoilyworld