Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Hannah Veldhoen

Hannah Veldhoen is a Toronto-based comedian who found her comedic voice after a series of personal setbacks during the pandemic, which pushed her to try open mic comedy. Despite the rough start, she found her passion for stand-up, built a community of fellow comedians, and turned a difficult time into a thriving career in comedy.

Known for her brutally honest, self-deprecating humour, Hannah’s comedy style is a mix of vulnerability and raw storytelling that keeps audiences laughing while occasionally wondering if they should be concerned. A career highlight for her was hosting shows for her comedy idol, Annie Lederman, an experience she describes as surreal. Keep an eye out for her upcoming shows, which she regularly promotes online.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I try to be as vulnerable as possible to let the audience know there is no way they can hate me more than I hate myself. I want people to be caught between laughing or calling in a wellness check. A lot of my jokes start with a super embarrassing moment that I wouldn’t want anyone to find out about. I think to myself, what’s the last thing I would want this audience to know about me, and that’s usually a great place to start.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Being a Canadian, child of the 90s, I was definitely in awe of Jim Carrey. I would like to retroactively apologize to anyone around me who was subject to my unsolicited quoting and impressions of him. I’m still a huge fan of his work. I think there’s a timeless silliness to his performances.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Canada is currently producing some of the funniest people alive. Some of my local favs are James Cummins, Chris Robinson, Tia Percy, Callum O’Neill, Mo Sitta, Dave Luca, Ben Albert, Sam Burns and Monica Gross. My favourite Canadians killing it in The States right now are Nitish Sakhuja, Jarrett Campbell, Danny Martinello and Abbas Wahab! Check them out!

What is your pre-show ritual?

I jot down the jokes I want to tell, then tell myself things like “be vulnerable”, “be present”, “please don’t drink tonight”. I can usually nail 2/3.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

During the pandemic, my friend was running shows out of his basement. There was a speakeasy vibe to it, like we could be shut down at any time, which made it even more exciting. Don’t get me wrong, it was an absolute dump and I’m romanticizing it, but at the time it felt dangerous and important. I think The Corner Comedy Club is currently the venue closest to that vibe in Toronto. The speakeasy part, not the dump part.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

My favourite bit is whatever new bit I have that’s making people laugh. I have a few jokes about horrible/ hilarious things men have said to me, and it makes me feel better to get an audience laughing about it as well. For instance, I once had a homeless man approach me on a subway platform and say, “You’re not as pretty as you think you are”. So clever of him. Instead of pushing women in front of trains, he tells them things they can’t handle until they jump.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Going to shows. There’s no other answer. Nothing beats a live show, and it doesn’t have to be expensive. Gee Gethiga, the King of Parkdale (he makes me say this), is running great and affordable shows all over town. You can catch me at Yuk Yuks several times a week, including $5 Amateur Night on Tuesdays, where myself and other pro comics will drop in.

Tell us a joke about your city

Although I live in Toronto now, I grew up in Oshawa (35, no overdoses, thank you so much). I went back there recently and thought they were cleaning up the place. I saw some new flower beds, but turns out it was just a drunk driving memorial. That is a tip: if you want your city to clean up the place, just get drunk and hit someone. If you hit a school bus, they put in a park!

Do you have anything to promote right now?

My upcoming shows! Follow me online and come out and see one! You can tell me in person how reading this interview changed your life.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Monica Gross is one of my besties and posts great content. You can also go to The Corner Comedy Club to see her shine.