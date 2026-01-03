Simmie the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Simmie is a smart, sensitive girl with a love for structure that would make even the most organized human jealous. She thrives when life is calm, predictable, and, most importantly, on time. Surprise parties? Hard pass. Random loud noises? Nope. Spontaneous anything? Not her vibe. Think of Simmie as your quirky best friend. She doesn’t hide when she’s unsure-she’ll keep her eyes glued on you like a tiny feline security guard. (You’ll never sneak a snack without her noticing.)

But here’s the thing-when life is calm and predictable, Simmie is downright delightful. She’ll jump down to greet you when you walk in, flop dramatically onto her side, and roll to show you her belly (that’s cat code for “I trust you,” not “pet me there,” but still adorable). She’ll climb up on the sofa beside you, settle in calmly, and graciously allow head and chin rubs.

And when it’s playtime? Simmie is all in. She loves chasing wand toys, pouncing from under her kitty bed, and pawing at strings with the dedication of a pro athlete. Even a toy hidden under a towel becomes the most exciting challenge in the world.

Here’s what makes Simmie happiest:

-Meals, playtime, and even litterbox duty happening like clockwork.

-You letting her call the shots on petting (try the “three-pet rule”-three strokes, then pause and see if she asks for more).

-Clicker training sessions that make her feel like a genius (because she kind of is).

-A safe, cozy “sanctuary room” where she can recharge when the world feels too unpredictable.

Her adopter should be someone who loves a little routine and can appreciate a cat who notices everything. With patience, respect for her boundaries, and a sense of humour, you’ll get to see her affectionate, playful, and genuinely engaging personality shine through.

If you’ve ever secretly wanted a roommate who keeps you on schedule, Simmie might just be your perfect match.

Simmie

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 4 Years

Sex: Female

Colour: Grey / Black

Size: M

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

