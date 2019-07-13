Tram the cat needs a new place to live in the Toronto area

Sweet little Tram came to us from another shelter, and she is still figuring out what exactly we humans are up to. She has made great progress since arriving at our shelter, and is getting excited to hang out with us during playtime. Tram LOVES to play and is very curious about us, but is not really interested in being pet by us yet. She might give you a good sniff and tolerate some petting as long as she is distracted with dinnertime, but she will also raise her paw to let you know “No thank you!” if you try and push her boundaries.

Tram would do best in a mature environment, with lots of playtime, treats, and time to become comfortable. She could be the perfect companion for the right home. Tram would do well with another feline friend to let her know that she can take her time in getting to know us and that she can be the brave cat she knows she is inside!

Tram

Age: 1 years

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Colour: Grey/Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.