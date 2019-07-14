Star Foodies, Greece Edition! is a multi-lingual tv show that launched in Canada on cable TV, OMNI 1.

Appearing on the show this July, Canadian UFC Fighter, Elias the Spartan Theodorou, shares his recipe for Mussels in White Wine Sauce accompanied by an Avocado and Artichoke Salad.

Mussels in White Wine Sauce

Ingredients

– 1 1/2 pounds fresh mussels, cleaned with beard removed

– 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

– 1/2 cup shallots, minced

– 4 garlic cloves, minced

– 3/4 cup roma tomatoes, 1/4 inch dice

– zest of one lemon

– 2 tablespoons lemon juice, divided

– 1/2 cup white wine, chardonnay or dry white wine

– 4 wedges lemon

– kosher salt, to taste

– black pepper, to taste

– 2 tablespoon chopped parsley

Directions

1. Wash mussels under cool running water, scrubbing the outside and debarring the mussels if present, pull fibrous beard towards the hinge of the shell to remove, discard.

2. In a large shallow stock pot heat butter over medium-high heat.

3. When butter starts to foam, add shallots and garlic. Stir and cook until shallots are transparent and garlic is soft, about 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Add tomatoes, stir and cook, about 2 minutes.

5. Add wine, lemon zest and 1 tablespoon lemon juice, stir to combine.

6. Quickly add the cleaned mussels to the pot, cover, and steam for 3 minutes. Carefully open the lid and stir mussels.

7. Cover and steam until mussels are opened up and cooked, 2 to 3 minutes.

8. Taste sauce and season with remaining lemon juice, salt, and pepper as desired. Top mussels with parsley and serve with lemon wedges.

Avocado and Artichoke Salad

Ingredients

– 2 artichokes, cooked

– 50 g watercress, lightly rinsed

– 2 avocados, stoned and halved

– 6 spring onions, roughly chopped

– extra virgin olive oil, to drizzle

– salt and freshly

– ground black pepper

Directions:

Halve the artichoke hearts lengthways and toss with the watercress. Spoon the avocados from their skins and add to the salad.

Scatter the spring onions and olives on top. Serve drizzled with a little olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice and season to taste.